The Countdown to Kickoff Series is back with the Texas State Bobcats preparing to head down the road for the early part of its 2023 season.

This week will take a look at the Bobcats' Sun Belt Conference opener as Texas State travels to Hattiesburg, Mississippi to battle the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

In last year’s meeting between Texas State and Southern Miss, the Golden Eagles scored on a 53-yard passing touchdown, with just 23 seconds left in the game, handing the Bobcats a 20-14 defeat on Homecoming.

Southern Miss finished its season with a 6-6 regular record, while finishing third in the Sun Belt West Division standings.

The Golden Eagles won their seventh game of the season by beating the Rice Owls, 38-24, in the Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Heading into the 2023 season, the Golden Eagles are projected to finish fourth in the Sun Belt West Division, according to Bill Connelly’s SP+ ratings system.

Southern Miss is projected to finish the season with a -10.6 overall rating, and is ranked 92nd out the 133 FBS teams, with an offensive rating of 20.6 and a defensive rating of 31.2.

In comparison, the Texas State Bobcats are predicted to finish the season with a -18 overall rating, along with having a 13.2 offensive rating and a 31.2 defensive rating.

Prior to meeting the Bobcats, the Golden Eagles will have faced Alcorn State, Florida State, Tulane and Arkansas State.

Southern Miss returns a plethora of skill position players, including highly touted running back Frank Gore Jr., son of legendary running back Frank Gore. He rushed for 1,382 yards in the 2022 season, while setting a bowl record for most rushing yards in a game, with 329 yards.

One of the major questions coming into the offseason for the Golden Eagles will be the quarterback position, which has been a struggle for the team since 2019. Southern Miss will also have to return several starters on defense, particularly at the linebacker position and the defensive back room.

For the Bobcats, a major key in the game will be the Texas State offense versus the Southern Miss defense.

Though the Texas State defense will have their hands full with the Golden Eagle rushing attack, the Bobcat offense will look to take advantage of a potentially weakened defense.

The history of the Texas State-Southern Miss series is a brief one, with the Bobcats and the Golden Eagles having played only three times. The first ever meeting between the Bobcats and the Golden Eagles came during the 2013 season, when Texas State made their first trip down to Southern Miss. Despite allowing 400 yards of offense, the Texas State defense forced six Southern Miss turnovers en route to a 22-15 win.

Southern Miss got their revenge two years later when the Golden Eagles defeated Texas State at home in an offensive shooting match, as the Bobcats fell, 55-50. Kickoff is Sept. 30 with a kickoff time not determined at time of press.