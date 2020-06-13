Countdown to Kickoff: 'Cats host rematch with SMU

Texas State begins the 2020 season by hosting one of its toughest opponents from 2019.

SMU exploded on offense against the Bobcats in their meeting last year on Sept. 14, 2019, posting a 47-17 win in Dallas, the most points allowed in any game of the season by the maroon and gold. But Texas State wasn’t the only team the Mustangs erupted against. SMU averaged 41.8 points per game, ranking seventh in the FBS.

The addition of quarterback Shane Buechele jolted Sonny Dykes’ offense and helped double the team’s win total from 2018, posting a 10-3 overall record last year. Buechele, who completed 307 of 490 passes for 3,929 yards and 34 touchdowns (all career highs), will return for his redshirt senior season. He lost his top target in James Proche, who was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, but retains his next three favorite receivers in wideouts Reggie Roberson (43 receptions, 803 yards, six touchdowns) and Rashee Rice (25 catches, 403 yards, one score) and tight end Kylen Granson (43 grabs, 721 yards, nine touchdowns).

The Mustangs lost both of their top rushers in Xavier Jones and Ke’Mon Freeman and will likely hand the keys of their running game over to sophomore halfback T.J. McDaniel. McDaniel posted the best game of his rookie season against the Bobcats, earning 159 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries, including a 48-yard score. McDaniel will also likely benefit from an experienced offensive line, anchored by left tackle Jaylon Thomas, as well as any adjustments made by new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who served as Appalachian State’s running backs coach last year.

Defensively, SMU likes to go for broke — and occasionally gets broken down. The Mustangs tied with Pittsburgh for most sacks per game, averaging 3.92. But while the team got to the quarterback often, repeatedly throwing the kitchen sink became a detriment at times as the defense gave up 4.7 passes of 20-plus yards per game, third-most in the nation.

Top tackler Richard McBryde returns after racking up 99 stops, four sacks and a forced fumble. Defensive backs Ar’mani Johnson (11 pass deflections, two interceptions, 37 tackles) and Brandon Stephens (12 pass deflections, 49 tackles) will still ballhawk in the secondary. But SMU will have multiple holes to fill on the defensive line after losing its top three pass rushers in Patrick Nelson (12 sacks), Delontae Scott (10.5 sacks) and Demerick Gary (5.5 sacks).

Texas State will matchup with the Mustangs inside Bobcat Stadium in the 2020 season opener on Sept. 5. SMU leads the all-time series, 2-0. ESPN staff writer Bill Connelly's SP+ projections rank the Mustangs 56th in the FBS, ahead of the Bobcats at No. 123, and predict a 7-5 season for SMU.