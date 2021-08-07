Countdown to Kickoff: 'Cats look for 2nd-straight win over Warhawks

Louisiana-Monroe has a long way to climb to get back to where the program once was.

Former head coach Matt Viator won at least four games from 2016-19, even pushing the Warhawks to bowl eligibility with a 6-6 record in 2018. But after three-year starting quarterback Caleb Evans graduated, ULM failed to find a suitable successor, sending the offense into a tailspin. The team averaged just 15.3 points per game and went winless against a 10-game schedule in 2020. All but one of the losses were by at least 18 points.

Texas State handed a 38-17 loss to the Warhawks in Monroe on Sept. 19. The Bobcats, who trail in the all-time series, 12-5, will now look for a second consecutive win against ULM.

The offense took a few more blows in the offseason. All-Sun Belt Second Team tight end Josh Pederson, who led the team in receiving last year, made the leap to the pros, as did star running back Josh Johnson. Former starting right guard T.J. Fiailoa and right tackle Samuel Williams also transferred to Louisiana and Louisiana Tech, respectively.

The Warhawks do still have some pieces left over. Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Evan Henry was an All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention. Junior slot receiver Perry Carter Jr. was second on the team with 312 yards and two touchdowns on 22 catches. And sophomore quarterback Caleb Suits, who started the first eight games of the season, and junior Josh Hunt, who started the final two, both return but will need to show more consistency after combining to throw for 1,541 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

But many other positions need will need to find replacements, such as running back, where no player other than Johnson cracked 200 rushing yards. They'll hope Oklahoma transfer offensive lineman Stacey Wilkins, a former four-star recruit, makes an immediate impact up front.

The defense will be a more experienced group, though allowed a conference-worst 42 points per game. Senior linebacker Traveion Webster returns after leading the team with 82 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Senior safety Austin Hawley trailed him with 77 tackles and a sack and also earned an interception. He’ll be joined in the secondary by sophomore cornerback Josh Newton, who broke up a team-high five passes and picked off another.

Texas State hosts ULM inside Bobcat Stadium this year on Nov. 6. Bill Connelly of ESPN’s SP+ projections predict a 2-10 overall record for the Warhawks in 2021, including a 1-7 record in Sun Belt play. Connelly gives Texas State a 74% chance to win, making Louisiana a “likely win” for the maroon and gold.