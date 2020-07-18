Countdown to Kickoff: Texas State charges to Troy

With all of its non-conference games out of the way, Texas State will head to Troy, Alabama, on short notice for a battle with the Trojans.

Troy fell just shy of being bowl-eligible during head coach Chip Lindsey’s first season with the team in 2019, going 5-7 overall and 3-5 in Sun Belt play. Last year’s home matchup with the Trojans represented the Bobcats’ worst defensive performance of the season, giving up a 63-27 loss on Nov. 16.

The Trojans will need to find a new quarterback after the loss of last season’s starter, Kaleb Barker. Troy will have multiple options to choose from, though, with last year’s top backup Gunnar Watson returning and transfers Jacob Cendoya (Ole Miss), Jacob Free (Vanderbilt) and Parker McNeil (Navarro College) all being brought in.

Life should be easy for whoever does line up under center. They’ll be well-protected with All-Sun Belt honorable mentions Dylan Bradshaw and Austin Stidham anchoring the offensive line. The Trojans also bring back their entire receiving corps, with at least seven players catching 23 passes or more, led by the conference’s reigning Newcomer of the Year Kaylon Geiger with 77 receptions for 873 yards and five touchdowns. D.K. Billingsley had a breakout season as a sophomore with 901 yards and 10 scores on 155 carries, and the backfield should be even more dangerous with the return of 2018’s leading rusher B.J. Smith, who went down for the year one carry into the second game of the season in 2019.

Troy’s defense took a step back after having to heavily rely on younger players, dropping from second in the Sun Belt with 345.6 yards allowed per game in 2018 to seventh in the league 434.2 yards allowed per game in 2019. Most of last year’s starters return, though, and could see improvement with more experience. Linebacker Carlton Martial was a destructive force as a sophomore, posting 114 total tackles, including 18.5 for a loss (eighth-most in the FBS), four sacks, three forced fumbles and three interceptions (two of them coming against Texas State). Defensive tackle Will Choloh Jr. registered 52 stops, 14 stuffs and four sacks. Defensive back T.J. Harris led the team with six pass breakups while also posting 48 tackles, 4.5 of them for a loss.

The Trojans lead the all-time series against the Bobcats, 9-1. Texas State’s last win against Troy came in San Marcos, a 31-17 home victory on Oct. 4, 1997. The two teams are scheduled to meet for the 11th time in the Bobcats’ only Thursday game of the 2020 season on Oct. 8.

ESPN staff writer Bill Connelly's SP+ projections rank the Trojans 84th in the FBS, ahead of Texas State at No. 123, and predict a 7-5 season for Troy.