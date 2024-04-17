Texas State wrapped up the spring practice with the Maroon and Gold Spring Game.

Head G.J. Kinne was happy to see both the offense and the defense complete but thrilled that both sides came out injury free.

“We got out healthy which is the most important aspect of this entire ordeal,” Kinne said. “I thought the defense came out and played well early. That is a good sign. The offense bounced back and ended up with a good day. We saw flashes of what we can be offensively and defensively.”

Though the spring game didn’t see many starters from last year play from defensive end Ben Bell due to injury and running back Ismail Mahdi due to the flu, Kinne was still proud with the results the Bobcats got not only from the game itself but also spring practice.

“We had some guys out for various reasons,” Kinne said. “We had the flu bug going around, so we had a lot of guys pushing through the flu today, which is not ideal, so we have to get those guys better. Then some of the guys had some nagging injuries or dealing with surgeries after the season. But I thought it was a really good spring. The guys came out here all spring and [worked]. The little details – and the things you want out of [spring ball] – I thought we were able to accomplish.”

One of the key questions going into the spring practice was the Bobcat defense.

Having to replace five defensive starters, including linebacker Brian Holloway who led the team in tackles, and a defensive coordinator in Jonathan Patke, the Bobcats went to work during spring practice.

Under new defensive coordinator Dexter Mc-Coil Sr., who was promoted, the defense made an impressive showing at the spring game stopping the offense multiple times in the beginning including an interception from red-shirt freshman Amarion Atwood.

Though Kinne knows it is only spring, he is still proud of the progress the defense has made.

“I know I am an offensive coach, but I told the guys that I’m a defensive head now,” Kinne said. “We got a bunch of talent and that is without some guys who played a bunch of snaps and production for us. We have a real defense. I think at D-Line, DBs and linebacker, we have a chance to be special, but it’s just spring so we have a long way to go.”

The spring game was also a chance for many fans to see the Bobcat offense under transfer quarterback Jordan McCloud.

The reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year from James Madison, takes over an offense that returns the leading rusher in Mahdi and two leading receivers in Joey Hobert and Kole Wilson.

Though the offense had a slow start, Kinne was still happy to see the offense come through in the end.

“It was good for them to face adversity,” Kinne said. “To have this game day type atmosphere, fill those butterflies, come out there and perform, it was good. To have [Mc-Cloud] bounce back and get comfortable and really perform well, it was good to see. Those situations are good for quarterbacks and putting them in those game type atmospheres. You never know until you go out there and do it.”

The spring game was also a little different than past years with players wearing no numbers.

While the number-less jersey could make things hard to follow, it wasn’t done without purpose.

“It’s not just competing on the field but in the classroom as well,” Kinne said. “In this day of age in the portal where you have guys coming in wanting this number or that number, we are going to compete for those numbers. That will continue throughout the summer and fall camp.”

Texas State will be back on the field in August for fall camp.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc