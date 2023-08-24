Despite heat, nothing beats Texas High School Football

The 365-day wait is over, as Texas High School Football is back to kickoff the 2023 season.

No matter what the out of state folks can say about their state having the best high school, none of it comes close to what the Lone Star State has to offer.

Where else can you see an entire town shut down on a Friday Night to pack themselves in a stadium to support their local home team or a high school ending class early on Friday so that students can attend the Pep-Rally?

You can find many generations of families that have been connected to Texas high school football in one shape or another, whether through playing the sport itself, coaching the team, cheerleading on the sideline, playing in the marching band or just being a lifelong fan.

In Texas, high school football, in a sense, is the lifeblood of any community.

When a high school football player puts on their uniform, they not only represent the high school, but the entire community is who they represent.

In cities or towns that are represented by only one team, that meaning becomes more.

No matter if you are a San Marcos Rattler, a Hays Hawk, a Wimberley Texan or a Dripping Springs Tiger, once you put on those school colors, the game you play becomes much more.

Besides rivalry week, Week One is perhaps one of the most exciting times as a player.

Weeks of hard work in the hot Texas sun, going against your teammates, scrimmaging in a controlled setting–will now come full circle.

If you don’t believe, perhaps listen to a former TXHS player in G.J. Kinne.

“It’s the best time ever,” Kinne said. “You are going to school with your new clothes on, then you have a game and a pep-rally coming up. It’s an exciting time. There is nothing else like it.”

