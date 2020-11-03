DeWalt claims 3rd-straight Setter of the Week honor

Junior Emily DeWalt was named the Sun Belt Setter of the Week for a third consecutive time, the conference announced on Tuesday.

The Helotes native averaged 12 assists per set as Texas State swept UT Arlington in both of this weekend’s matches, 3-0. DeWalt posted a double-double in Friday’s match with 37 assists and 11 digs and added another 35 assists and eight digs in Saturday’s victory.

It’s the fifth Setter of the Week honor this season for DeWalt. The junior was also selected as the Preseason Setter of the Year.

The Bobcats (16-1, 11-0 Sun Belt) will look to extend their 13-match win streak this weekend in the final road trip of the year, taking on Arkansas State (8-5, 8-5) in a three-game series that begins Friday at 11 a.m.