The difficulties in finding a sound location to host a race in the city

Since I have been limiting my commitments to road races to a “consultant” role instead of the person that orders the shirts, awards, advertising, and measuring and setting up the course, I still find myself double-checking on how the organizations that I try to give advice are doing. I usually hand the race organizers one of the booklets I made years ago with directions on how to put on a race. I was reading over the contents of the book the other day. I was somewhat surprised at the changes that need to be corrected in the booklet. So many ways of advertising, timing, and selecting a route have changed since the booklet was written and it is very evident that it was back in the early days of putting on a race.

Finding a location to hold the race is so much different. Races in downtown San Marcos have added requirements that make some non-profit organizations not able to raise enough sponsorship funding to put on a race. Now races are heading outside the downtown area. Locations that have become popular include Country Estates sub-division with both 5K and 10K courses measured there. Stagecoach Road and the middle school is another race location. Tanger Outlet has been the site of several races from 5Ks to half marathons. The problem is the development of businesses and housing growth along the area east of the outlet mall. It is only a matter of time before that area may not be suitable to host a race. Toyota Car dealership is another location that has hosted several races. This is good for a 5K race now and with a little measuring, some longer distances might be added. So far development and the traffic problems is still a few years away for this location. Race directors need to be a little more creative in locating a safe and suitable race site for their race.

Are there any sub-divisions similar to Country Estates that can host a race? Things such as good traffic control, parking space, restrooms and registration areas are things that have to be considered when putting on a race in a new location. The other consideration is how far away from San Marcos you can put on a race and still have runners come. The Hays County Soccer Fields area through the Blanco Sub-division is used on occasion and seems to have most of the necessary requirements for a safe race. The question still comes down to how far away you can put on a race and still attract runners.

Another question to consider is “What makes a race popular with runners?” Some cities have a few races and have large turnouts of runners. It seems races in Gruene always seem to attract a large number of runners. Austin had the 3M Half Marathon this last weekend and had nearly 6,000 runners entered. Austin and San Antonio have a large population of runners to draw from. Smaller cities have to attract runners from outside the immediate city limits to have a larger turnout. What does that small city race have to offer runners that will attract them to sign up for your race?

In the Race Directors booklet, I suggested putting on a race with the same date as an event that is taking place in the town. A good example of this is the Sights and Sounds 5K race here in San Marcos, which is the largest race we have. In the past, San Marcos had good numbers for the Cinco De Mayo 10K and 5K races. We also had a good turnout for MLK Day for a few years. For some reason, both races have dwindled in numbers and popularity and for all practical purposes disappeared from the running scene.

Some races have a desired race shirt that has become popular with runners. I had fluorescent orange and green shirts that went over well for a few years. The awards that are given to the faster runners will have an impact on attracting runners The Bluebonnet Lion’s 5K race near Thanksgiving had turkey, hams, and pies for awards and talking with several of the runners after the race that is why they entered the race. Finding an attractive award helps with recruiting runners. Standard “victory” awards are less popular than a nice medal or an award that is different. Some different or unusual awards might reach a price that is beyond the organization's budget and will limit that approach. Putting on a race to raise some funds for the organization is getting tougher and tougher and requires some serious planning before you venture into trying to put on a race. But be creative and go for it.