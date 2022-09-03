District 27-6A Round Up: Teams move to 9-3 overall during week two

All six members of District 27-6A took to the gridiron over the weekend.

The newly-realigned group of teams along the I-35 corridor doesn’t have a squad with a losing record through the first two weeks of the season, and holds a 9-3 combined overall record from each of their six schools. The district has matched up with state powerhouses as well as regional contenders to start the 2022 season. Below are takeaways from each of the teams’ week two matchups:

Converse Judson:

After the Rockets’ thrilling overtime victory that almost slipped through their grasp in the Alamodome against San Antonio Johnson during week one, Judson (1-1) had a lofty test against defending 6A DII state champion Austin Westlake (2-0). The Chaparrals proved to be too much for Mark Soto’s Rockets, with Westlake putting on their typical dominant performance to beat Judson 47-14 in Converse. Four-star Oklahoma commit receiver Anthony Evans was responsible for both of the Rockets’ touchdowns.

Cibolo Steele:

After a nail-biting electric 35-34 victory over San Antonio Brennan (0-1) in week one, the Knights had another juggernaut waiting for them in week two. Despite Lake Travis’s lack of its starting quarterback Bo Edmundson, a win over the Cavaliers is never easy — and Steele got it done on Friday 35-28. Picking up two signature wins against stellar opponents is a good sign for the Knights as they look to repeat as District 27-6A champs.

East Central:

The Hornets lost the majority of their starters from their 2021 playoff team, and learned a lot after taking a tough 33-7 loss to San Antonio Harlan (1-1) in week one. East Central got a much-needed response in week two though, beating San Antonio Roosevelt 34-23 on the road to move to 1-1 overall.

San Marcos:

The purple and white felt the wrath of Hutto (2-0) and star quarterback Will Hammond in week one, falling to the Hippos 46-21. The Rattlers got a vital 31-24 overtime victory over San Antonio Madison (0-2) in week two, trailing 17-10 midway through the third quarter. The matchup was neck and neck until the very end, but San Marcos won both possessions in overtime to secure their first victory of 2022.

New Braunfels:

The Unicorns followed up their week one state-shaking victory over Denton Ryan (1-1) with a dominant 31-7 victory over Seguin in New Braunfels. The Unicorns faced the Matadors in a Thursday matchup, dominating Seguin from the opening kick to move to 2-0.

Schertz Clemens:

The Buffaloes’ performance in week two was a stark contrast from their 14-10 victory over Madison in week one. Clemens played in anything but a defensive battle on Sept. 2, scoring at will in their week two matchup against Del Valle, beating the Cardinals 42-19 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Austin to move to 2-0 overall.

District 27-6A will get back on the field starting Thursday when San Marcos faces former 27-6A member San Antonio Wagner on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. Other key matchups for week three include Steele matching up with Hutto in an undefeated clash, and the Unicorns matching up with cross-town rival New Braunfels Canyon. District 27-6A play will kick off the weekend of Oct. 7.