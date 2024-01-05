District Preview: Rattlers and Lady Rattlers prep for playoff runs

Entering the new year, both the Rattlers(18-6) and the Lady Rattlers (164) have their sights set on making deep playoff runs following their impressive non-district records.

But the quest to the playoffs will not be easy as District 27 is filled with high quality teams this year with both boys and girls teams ranked in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Top 25.

Here is how the district teams are shaping up.

In girls’ basketball, the top two teams in the district have been Converse Judson (19-5) and Cibolo Steele (18-7).

Both the Lady Rockets and the Lady Knights enter district play ranked in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Top 25 with Steele ranked at No. 11 and Judson ranked at No. 14.

Steele has arguably faced the tougher non-district schedule playing state powers in Duncanville, San Antonio Clark, Amarillo, Austin Westlake, Cedar Hill and Fort Worth Boswell though the Knights lost all six games.

Notable wins for the Knights include San Antonio Johnson and San Antonio Churchill.

As for the Rockets, Judson has notched wins over Antonian Prep, arch rival San Antonio Wagner, Cedar Hill, and two wins over San Antonio Johnson.

For the Lady Rattlers to compete for a District Championship, they must overcome both Steele and Judson.

Lurking in the waits for San Marcos is East Central and Clemens who look to knock out the Lady Rattlers for one of the coveted playoff spots.

East Central comes into district play with a 18-8 record while Clemens enters district play with a 17-8 record.

The Lady Hornets notched wins over San Antonio Churchill and Smithson Valley.

The Lady Buffs have wins over San Antonio Churchill, San Antonio Reagan and La Joya Palmview.

Coming in with the worst record in district play is the New Braunfels Lady Unicorns.

The Lady Unicorns enter district play with a 12-13 record.

In Boys Basketball, all six teams will enter district play with fewer than 10 losses for the season.

New Braunfels will have the best record out of the District 27 teams with a 20-2 record and the No.20 spot in the TABC 6A State Rankings.

The Unicorns blistering non-district record includes wins over Buda Johnson, New Braunfels Canyon, San Antonio O’Conner, San Antonio Wagner and Pearland.

New Braunfels’ two losses came at the hands of Round Rock Stony Point and San Antonio Southwest.

Behind New Braunfels in overall record is Clemens with a 17-6 record and a No. 15 ranking in the TABC 6A State Rankings.

The Buffaloes have notched wins over Smithson Valley, San Antonio McCollum, Antonian Prep and Beaumont West Brook.

Not far behind Clemens is both Steele (15-6), East Central (15-6) and Judson (14-7).

Steele key wins have come against Seguin, San Antonio Pieper, New Braunfels Canyon and San Antonio Cole.

East Central has notched wins over San Antonio O’Conner, Eagle Pass, San Antonio Southwest Legacy and Laredo United.

Judson will come in with wins over San Antonio Johnson, New Braunfels Canyon, Seguin, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial and San Antonio Roosevelt.

With multiple playoff contenders in the district for both boys and girls, it is sure to be an exciting race for the district crown.

