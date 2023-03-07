Dream season comes to an end

San Marcos could not overcome a hot shooting San Antonio Brennan team, as the Rattlers fell 82-54.

“Sometimes the other team plays better than you and this was one of those nights,” Miller said. “Brennan played a really good game both offensively and defensively. We were cold from the free throw line and in the second quarter we had a lot of turnovers.”

“You have to change a few things up,” Miller said. “We tried some different tactics and put different people on No. 1 (Kingston Flemings) and changed the way we did ball screens in the second half … it was good on a good day and this time their good was a little better.”

It was a furious start to the game as Brennan and San Marcos came out on fire as neither team held a lead bigger than three points, Saturday, March 4.

Both the Rattlers and the Bears traded the lead back and forth for the majority of the period before Brennan took a 19-17 lead heading into halftime.

The second quarter was all about Brennan as the Bears went on a 18-2 run to take a commanding 35-19 lead.

Though San Marcos did their best to climb back into the game, Brennan continued to keep up their hot shooting as the Bears led 43-25 at halftime.

The Bears didn’t back down in the third quarter as they continued their momentum even as the Rattlers continued to fight back.

“Our guys battled,” Miller said. “They came out during that third quarter and did some things. But we just couldn’t climb back into that game.”

Despite San Marcos making a few runs, Brennan still held the lead at 63-45.

Unfortunately for the Rattlers, Brennan made another deep run to push the lead out to 74-46.

Despite San Marcos’ best efforts, Brennan gained full control on route to the win and the Regional Championship.

Though the loss was disappointing, the Rattlers still had one of the best seasons in boys basketball history.

San Marcos broke the school record for most wins in a season as well as breaking a 24-year drought to bring home the first outright district championship since the 1998-1999 season.

The Rattlers also won four playoff games including knocking off district champion Austin Westlake in the Area Round while advancing to the first Regional Tournament since the 19821983 season.

“It’s just like life,” Miller said. “It’s going to take a little bit of sadness and some grieving for a day or two. But next week those guys will pick their spirits up and they are going to look back at winning 38 games, winning a district championship, and going to a regional final while beating three state-ranked teams in a row. They did it the right way and had a community behind them.”

Perhaps most importantly, Miller wanted to let the team know how thrilled he was with the team.

“I just want them to know how proud we are as a coaching staff,” Miller said. “It was a special season. It just didn’t end how we wanted it to end.”

Following the game, District 27 released the all district selections.

Senior forward Malik Presley was named District MVP while senior guards Kaden Gumbs and Jayven Cofer were named 1st Team All District.

Senior forward Mateus Perkins was named 2nd Team All District while sophomore guard Cash Good and junior guard Zyair Jolivette were named honorable mention.