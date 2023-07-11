EMBRACING NEW ROLES

Returning players leading Rattlers during offseason

The Rattlers are going through a major transition during this offseason, as San Marcos replaces one of the best teams to ever put on a Rattler uniform.

But despite the losses, senior Zyair Jolivette and junior Cash Good, two returning players from the 2022-2023 team, are ready to lead the Rattlers during the transition.

“We are in the gym a lot , so we are building those relationships with our teammates,” Good said. “We are helping them just as they are helping us during the TABC Showcase.”

Though the team will look a little different from last year, San Marcos is determined to build upon their newly found championship mentality.

“Last year we had a lot of players who wanted to play and be there,” Jolivette said. “This year is a lot different. So we are bringing back our championship culture as well as our energy.”

As the players that helped contribute to the Rattlers success last year, both Jolivette and Good said they are finding themselves in different roles.

“Coach Miller tells us that we have to pour into it,” Jolivette said. “We have to communicate a lot while stepping up to be a leader. Me and Cash were the only ones on the team last year that went to the playoffs with them and have experience with the team.”

For Jolivette, the senior has taken up the role of being the primary scorer.

“Last year I was more of taking my opening shots and doing what I can do on the court,” Jolivette said. “This year, I’m more of a three-level scorer and guarding the best player. Just doing a lot for my team … during the showcase I was more of being the leader trying to score efficiently, shooting more three pointers and being the playmaker.”

For Good, the junior has found himself at the center of the offense.

“This year I’m more on the ball, compared to last year where I was more off the ball,” Good said. “Now I’m controlling the offense and being the point guard.”

One of the ways Good said he is trying to help is by assisting the offense through improving basic communication.

“Communicating is most important,” Good said. “I’m talking to my teammates at all times and making sure they know where to go on offense, since we are moving the ball a lot. I’m trying to get the players the ball where they need to be.”

Though playing without their four seniors from last season provides an initially noticeable difference, Jolivette and the team are finding other ways to be successful on the floor.

“It was different being on the court without the guys from last year,” Jolivette said. “We are trying to figure it out, but it all comes down to spacing. We don’t have many big players, so it’s more creating space and just playing.”

The Rattlers ability to find space while gelling with each other is one of the reasons San Marcos came out of the TABC Showcase with a 3-0 record.

“It was fun,” Good said. “We were able to play together as a team. We are working on our movement and our spacing. When we are able to create more space, it allows for more lanes to open up which we can attack. Our spacing will be better than last year.”

Though the basketball season is still a ways off, the Rattlers remain in focus mode for a district championship in the coming year.

“We just have to lock in during practice,” Jolivette said. “A perfect practice makes perfect. You can’t be fooling around in practice.”

coltonbmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc