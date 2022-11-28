END OF THE LINE: Bobcats’ season, Spavital era end with 41-13 loss to Louisiana

Texas State’s season came to a close Saturday as the Bobcats fell to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, 41-13.

The Ragin’ Cajuns’ dominance up front combined with two costly Texas State turnovers and unfortunately-timed penalties doomed the Bobcats and head coach Jake Spavital.

“What it came down to was that we had some turnovers in unique times,” Spavital said. “We had the fumble and the interception then a hold that ended up negating one of our drives as well on top of them (Louisiana) controlling the line of scrimmage. That’s a good team over there. They are talented and their record doesn’t portray who they are.”

Despite how this season went for Texas State as they navigated through injuries and one possession losses, Spavital said he will be forever proud of his team for continually fighting back amidst the adversity.

“This season didn’t end the way we wanted it to end,” Spavital said. “But the thing is that I’m proud of how our guys continued to fight. The way they continued to show up and how they handled themselves. It was always going to be emotional in that locker room especially with it being the final game. Those kids like each other and truly care for one another, so there is a bright future with this program moving forward.”

With the final game of the season being senior day for 20 players on the team, the emotions were at an all time high especially for Spavital.

“You just see the sacrifice they go through on a daily basis,” Spavital said. “A lot of people don’t understand what goes into playing college football. Those kids have to sacrifice a lot to be able to play 12 games in a season. To see [the seniors] right out the tunnel and being able to dap them up while they see their families gets you emotional because it means so much to them. They play for the love of the game and this University. That is why I encourage this guys to play football as long as they can. If you can make [it in the] USFL, XFL, CFL, or even the NFL, go out there and do because you will never know when it will end.”

As for the senior class, the Bobcats will leave a legacy of never giving up when times got tough with the belief of playing with anybody in the Sun Belt Conference, Spavital said.

“They have left their mark on a lot of things here,” Spavital said. “The pride and the passion that they play with has reached a point where they believe they can compete with just about anybody. When I first got here, there was no belief. It was ‘Texas State is going to Texas State.’ Obviously we are not getting the results we want but these guys show up and they don’t quit.”

One of the bright spots of Saturday’s game was running back Lincoln Pare who carried the ball 28 times for 221 yards and the Bobcats lone touchdown of the night on a 64 yard touchdown run.

With Pare being the only running back available to start for Texas State, the Arkansas State transfer was able to hold down the fort in the rushing attack for his team.

“It all started with Spav having a great game plan for the run game,” Pare said. “It was really all about the offensive line because they opened up the holes and I had to make one guy miss. Them, Coach Spavital, and Coach Hamliton is what really got me out there.”

Texas State finished its season with a 4-8 overall record.

Spavital was fired Sunday after going 13-35 in four season in San Marcos.