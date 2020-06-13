Finding identical benefits in taking a walk instead of a run

Since I have been walking more now than running there are a few observations that I have noticed. It seems there are more walkers around the neighborhood than runners. It might be because of the hot temperatures in the summer that runners tend to run earlier in the morning, or later in the evening, when there are cooler temperatures. Many of the walkers are with dogs or pushing a stroller with a child in it. In hot weather it is better for dogs to avoid long runs. Dogs do not handle hot weather well. The only way they can cool themselves is by panting with their tongue.

Walking is something that almost anyone can do with minimal equipment, very little stress to joints and muscles, no after exercise soreness, and is one of the fastest growing activities with an estimated 80 million participants. Walkers need the same footwear that runner’s need. There are walking shoes that can be purchased but a running shoe will be just as good. Comfortable shoes will make you much more likely to stick to a program. Painful feet will make anyone want to quit. Most shoe stores now have special walking shoes for you to purchase. The key is to try them out before you buy them on the type of surface you will be walking on. You will probably not be walking on a carpet so find a hard floor to see how the shoes feels while you are actually walking. Try several styles to see which pair feels best for you.

One point that makes walking better as an activity versus running is that in terms of weight loss, or calorie burning, there is not that much difference between the two activities. Checking on various exercises for the calorie expenditures this is the results from one text.

Walking 2 mph/min. = .022 calories

Walking 5 mph/min. = .064 calories

Running 10 min./mile/min = .079 calories

Running 6 min./mile/min. = .10 calories

Bike riding 5 mph/min. = .025 calories

Bike riding 10 mph/min. = .05 calories

A 150-pound person who walks at a 2 mph pace for 30 minutes burns 99 calories (.022 x 150 x 30 = 99). Running at a 10-minute per mile pace for 30 minutes equals 355.5 calories. The point to make here before you think you have to become an active runner is that the difference between running and walking in terms of calorie output is very little. Think of time of activity instead of pace. That 150-pound person who walks three miles at a 2 mph pace burns 297 calories. A runner who runs three miles at a 10 minute pace burns 355.5 calories. The difference is not that great. The difference is that the runner took 30 minutes and the walker took 90 minutes to complete the three miles. The calorie difference was minimal. If the walker picks up the pace to a 5 mph gait, brings the time to walk three miles to 42 minutes, the results in the calories burned equals 403 for the three miles. Walking up a hill will increase the energy output to an even higher level and will increase leg strength.

While walking has the benefits mentioned earlier in the article, running has benefits in an increase of cardiovascular fitness, better development of leg muscles, slower heart rate, and a longer post recovery period for burning calories while the body returns to a normal resting stage.

I don’t see the addition of ankle weights on fitness people as much as I have in the past. The same for the trend of holding weights in your hands as you run or walk. These additions to the body will increase the amount of calories burned but they also increase the risk of injury. Ankle weights are used with the idea that when the person takes them off the foot speed will be faster. The problem is that the extra weight on the ankle alters the gait and may lead to muscle strains in the knees and hip and low back area. The increase in energy expenditure versus the increase in the possibility of muscle strain and injury is often not worth the effort. The hand weights have to be light enough to not change the hand position. Do not buy them so heavy that the arms just hang down by the side and cause strains to the shoulder and upper back muscles. If you are a beginner using hand weights expect some muscle soreness in the arms and shoulders.

Whether you walk, run or ride a bike, the key is the Nike slogan, “Just Do It”. The benefits of being active in terms of health is that it is the least expensive type of health insurance you can have.