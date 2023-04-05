Former walk-on’s hard work pays off earning scholarship

After emerging as one of the few surprises during last season, redshirt sophomore tight end Titus Lyons now looks to emerge as one of the starters this football season.

“I’ve always felt like I was in my position here,” Lyons said. “Even with the staff last year and now the new staff this year, it’s everybody. The whole culture here with the new staff has really made it feel like I’m home. Even when I wasn’t on scholarship, I had jived with the team really well but I wasn’t away from it and I found my place here.”

Despite not being on scholarship last season, Lyons made a name for himself as he led the tight ends in both catches and receiver yards during the 2022 season.

Lyons graduated from Pottsboro High School in Texas where he led the team in receiving yards both his junior and senior years while also leading the Cardinals to two district championships and a state title appearance. He said being a preferred walk-on is not for everyone unless you are willing to put in the hard work.

“Being a preferred walkon, it’s a hard step at first.” Lyons said. “At first you are a little hesitant, but you have to be confident in yourself. You are betting on yourself for a reason which is why I went to junior college after high school.”

Though Lyons had the chance to play college ball out of high school, wanting to stay home and improve himself was the reasoning for going the junior college route.

“I had a lot of offers elsewhere and I could have made it work,” Lyons said. “But I knew I could have gotten better and I wanted to play in Texas while being at a bigger school here. It ended up working out for me and it’s been a heck of a ride while also enjoying the journey.

After signing with Cisco College in 2021, Lyons then jumped to Texas State during the 2022 offseason joining the Bobcats as a preferred walk-on.

For the Bobcats, Lyons played in eight games and finished the season with six catches for 46 yards, the most for a tight end during the season.

As Texas State turned over a new coaching staff, Lyons still continued the hard work put in for the Bobcats.

During one of the offseason workouts, Lyons was suddenly called on by Head Coach GJ Kinne.

“It was just another day for me,” Lyons said. “Just trying to keep my head down and focus on doing my job while showing out for the team. Practice had ended and we were all getting ready then Coach (Kinne) said ‘Hey Titus you are going to be breaking us out today.’” Then Kinne made the announcement that changed Lyons’ life forever.

“Going through my mind while also keeping and maintaining eye contact with Coach (Kinne) was ‘What am I going to say’,” Lyons said. “This was the first time breaking out a college team. That’s where my mind was. Then Coach started rambling off before all of the sudden telling me I was on scholarship. My mind had gone blank because I had no idea what to think and everybody was going crazy around me. It was a great experience.”

Being mobbed by his teammates and lifted in air, Lyons made the emotional call to his parents about the news following workouts.

“Instantly it was a sign of relief,” Lyons said. “Just knowing that it was going to be paid for is a great thing for anybody. Not only for me but my parents as well, they will do anything and everything for us kids … It was really nice to hear from them and there were a few tears shed. My dad answered his phone in the middle of school.”

Despite being named a scholarship player with a new coaching staff, Lyons is happy to know that the staff already trusts him to be in his role.

“It’s a big sign of trust,” Lyons said. “It’s nice to know that the coaching staff believes in you. It ignites that fuel within you which I still have despite being put on scholarship. I want to get better every single day so nothing changes in that aspect of my life. It just alleviates some of that pressure off of you.”

The trust in the coaching staff was a major difference that Lyons noticed when comparing the two coaching staffs.

“The main difference is the coach’s connection with the athletes,” Lyons said. “They are not too personal with us but there is a very strong connection and communication between them and the athletes. They teach us every position to know to the point where we can line up in any position and know what they are doing. We are not limited to one spot on the field and we can interchange. Our communication is going to be a lot better.”

