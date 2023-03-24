Four SMHS to play at All-Star Game

Four San Marcos High School basketball players have been selected to participate in the 7th annual Basketball Classic sponsored by Chicken Express March 25 at Fredericksburg High School.

Seniors Kaden Gumb and Jayven Cofer have been selected to the boys teams while seniors Saylor Upshaw and Amiya Moore will represent the girls teams.

The high school boy’s and girl’s all-star teams will draw players from throughout the Hill Country.

There are 18 Chicken Express locations in the Hill Country and players will be chosen from about 30 area high schools.

The game’s goal is to raise money to provide scholarships to the senior players. Chicken Express has presented over $22,000 in scholarships since the all-star game started in 2016.

A $500 scholarship is awarded to each team’s MVP and two 3-point contest winners.

The girl’s game will have a 1 p.m. tipoff with the boy’s game to follow. Fifteen players will be selected for each team. The teams will be divided into two geographical locations which will produce a North squad and a South squad.

Some of the schools that will be represented are from the towns of Kerrville, Comfort, Kyle, Sequin, Blanco, New Braunfels, Boerne, Center Point, Ingram, Bandera, Dripping Springs, Lockhart, Marble Falls, Burnet, Llano, Brady, San Marcos, Liberty Hill, Fredericksburg, Johnson City, Mason, and Harper.