Four Texas State golfers named to Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars list

Junia Gabasa, Marine Griffaut, Mattingly Palmer and Matilda Svahn were named Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars, the organization announced Thursday.

The WGCA released its full list of 1,401 women’s collegiate golfers who achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher for the 2022-23 academic year. It encompasses all levels of the NCAA (Divisions I-III) and has one of the highest standards for selection among college athletics.

This is the third time four Bobcats have been selected to the WGCA All-American Scholar Team in program history and matches the four selections from last year.

This is the second straight WGCA All-American Scholar honor for Gabasa and Svahn.

Gabasa finished the season with a finish in the top-5 and two top-10 finishes.

The junior made the Sun Belt All- Tournament team after finishing one-over par and tied for third.

Marine Griffaut competed in all tournaments with her best finish coming at the Texas State Invitational tied for second after going even on the course.

In her first season at Texas State, transfer Mattingly Palmer competed in all tournaments.

Palmer won the individual championship at the Texas State Invitational for the first title of her collegiate career.

Sophomore Matilda Svahn competed in every event this season and finished at the top of the Bobcat lineup in three tournaments.

Svahn was named to the 2023 All-Sun Belt First Team. To be eligible for the WGCA All-American Scholar award, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher, be athletically eligible all season, and play in 50 percent of the team’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year nominated.