Fourth quarter dooms Bobcats in loss against Golden Eagles

Texas State was unable to overcome a 28-point fourth quarter outburst from the Southern Miss Golden Eagles as the Bobcats lost 68-58.

The loss drops the Bobcats record to 13-14 overall and 3-11 in conference play.

Texas State found themselves in a shootout early in the first period, as both the Bobcats and the Golden Eagles traded both baskets and the lead back and forth.

Graduate senior Ja’Niah Henson hit her second three pointer of the period to cut Southern Miss’ lead down to 9-8.

But the Golden Eagles had a bigger response going on a 8-0 run to close out the period as Texas State found themselves trailing 17-8.

The Bobcats did not back down, however, as the beginning of the second period saw junior forward Tiffany Tullis hit two layups to cut the lead down to 17-12.

Heading into the later stages of the second period, Texas State found themselves trailing 2617.

Freshman forward Julia Coleman hit the layup followed by a three-pointer made by junior forward Jaylin Foster as Texas State cut the lead down to 26-22 heading into halftime.

Southern Miss found themselves in a fight in the third period as the Bobcats clawed their way back into the game to tie it at 30-30.

A 6-0 run by the Golden Eagles gave Southern Miss some breathing room, but Texas State responded with a 10-4 run capped off by a buzzer- beating three pointer by sophomore guard Kennedy Claybrooks to tie the game at 40-40 entering the fourth period.

Though Texas State briefly retook the lead, it wasn’t enough as Southern Miss dropped 28 points in the fourth quarter to win 68-58.

The Bobcats will be back home tonight in a showdown with the Marshall Thundering Herd.

