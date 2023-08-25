FRIDAY FOOTBALL PREVIEW

The 2023 season is finally here, as the San Marcos Rattler will make the trip to Hutto to battle the Hippos.

This will be the second overall meeting between the Rattlers and the Hippos with Hutto taking the first game at 46-21.

Hutto returns seven offensive starters from last year’s team including quarterback Will Hammond.

The Texas Tech commit is considered to one of the top QB prospects in the state, ranked second in 2024, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.

Hammond threw for 2,763 yards and 30 touchdowns last year for the Hippos, despite missing the playoffs.

The Hippos also return wide receiver Alex Green, who had 900 yards receiving, while catching nine touchdowns.

But much like the Rattlers, the Hippos will have to rebuild on defense, with only three starters returning from last year’s team.

For San Marcos, the Rattlers return six offensive starters and three defensive starters.

San Marcos will be anchored by a tout offensive line headed by seniors Ory Williams, Brendon Jones and Elijah Ogunbase.

Taking over for the Rattlers at quarterback is senior Kutter-Gage Webb, who transitions over from the wide receiver position.

Leading the receivers will be Tony Diaz, who had 604 yards receiving, along with five touchdowns.

Running back Stefan Stennett will help carry the rock for the Rattlers.

Kickoff for San Marcos vs Hutto will be at 8 p.m., a starting time which was pushed back from the game’s original start time due to the heat.

The game will be played at Hutto Memorial Stadium, 573 Chris Kelley Blvd., Hutto.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc