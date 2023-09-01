FRIDAY FOOTBALL PREVIEW

San Marcos is set to nab their first win of the season, as the Rattlers make the trip down I-35 into San Antonio to take on the Madison Mavericks.

Acting Head Coach Kurtis Kloiber noted the Mavericks will be a challenge for the Rattlers, given the amount of upperclassmen Madison has.

“This is a very senior laden football team,” Kloiber said. “They have some really good size and athleticism.”

The Mavericks captured their first win of the season with a 24-17 victory over the Schertz Clemens Buffaloes.

Madison will also look to get revenge on San Marcos after the Rattlers defeated the Mavericks 31-24 in Toyota Rattler Stadium last year.

After giving up 66 points to the Hutto Hippos last week, Kloiber focus has been getting the Rattler defense back on track.

“We are trying to get back to the basics and make sure our alignment is right,” Kloiber said. “Once we can get aligned, we need to know what our keys are and react to it.”

The Rattler defense will once again face a tough challenge going up against a stout offensive line.

“We need to stop them defensively,” Kloiber said. “Their offense presents some problems for us on top, having an offensive line that averages 302 pounds. … They like to run a lot of tight ends in their personnel packaging. They like to run with the two tight ends and two running backs.”

One of the key matchups for the game will be the San Marcos offense vs the Madison defense.

Holding the Buffaloes to just 10 points in the second half, the Maverick defense stuffed the Clemens offense en route to the win.

“They are pretty long up front,” Kloiber said. “They have three different fronts that they can run out of multiple pressures. … Their linebacker core is the strength of the team and the multiple ways they can line up to pressure, these are the things that we are the most concerned about.”

This will be the 14th meeting between the Rattlers, and the Mavericks with Madison leading the overall series at 10-3.

Kickoff for San Marcos vs Madison will be at 7 p.m. at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.

