FRIDAY FOOTBALL PREVIEW

San Marcos will look to nab their first win of the season as the Rattlers host the Laredo Alexander Bulldogs for homecoming tonight at Toyota Rattler Stadium.

The Rattlers are coming off of a rough defeat at the hands of the San Antonio Wagner Thunderbirds, as San Marcos fell, 62-17.

Alexander is coming off of a tough defeat, as well , losing to the top-ranked Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers, 55-14.

The Bulldogs come into their showdown with a 1-2 record with their lone win coming against San Antonio Holmes and two defeats to the aforementioned Miller and San Antonio Harlan.

This will be the second ever meeting between San Marcos and Laredo Alexander, with the Rattlers winning the first meeting in a high scoring affair, 6535.

In the Bulldogs lone win against Holmes–a 49-27 victory, Alexander rushed for 243 yards against the Huskies, with running back Oscar Tunales leading the way on five carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Javi Jimenez led the aerial attack for the Bulldogs, passing for 267 yards and three touchdowns.

Receiver Ivan Pina caught seven passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bulldogs were held to 14 points in both defeats.

The Rattlers will be looking to do the same after being held to 17 points against Wagner.

After scoring 35 points against Hutto, San Marcos will seek to find their offensive rhythm once more, after scoring just two offensive touchdowns against Madison and two offensive touchdowns against Wagner.

The Rattler defense will also try to take a step forward as well, allowing an average of 59 points per game.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. tonight at Toyota Rattler Stadium.

