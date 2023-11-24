FRIDAY FOOTBALL PREVIEW

Texas State returns home for the final regular season game of the season as the Bobcats (6-5) host the South Alabama Jaguars (65).

Head Coach G.J. Kinne had nothing but praises for the South Alabama football program who first started playing in 2009.

“Coach Kane Wommack does an unbelievable job,” Kinne said. “He has a great staff. I know some of them down there and what they are about. They have great players, and it’s a great area to recruit.”

South Alabama is best known for their defensive prowess under Wommack, who was previously the defensive coordinator at Indiana.

The Jaguar defense continues to lean on their defense limiting opponents to just 19 points per game in the 2023 season.

Last season, the Jaguars held opponents to just 21 points per game en route to their first 10-win season in program history Going up against a Texas State offense, which is average 34 points per game, it will be a showdown between the immovable object against the unstoppable force.

“It starts with their defense,” Kinne said. “They are really good and really sound. They give you multiple looks and take away what you are good at. So it’s going to be a great game and a great matchup.”

The all time series between the Bobcats and the Jaguars is currently tied at 4-4 since their first meeting in 2013.

Since the addition of divisions in 2018, both Texas State and South Alabama have been placed in the West Division playing consecutively since then.

The series is unique in that the home team is undefeated with South Alabama 0-4 at Bobcat Stadium and Texas State 0-4 at both Ladd-Peebles Stadium and Hancock-Whitney Stadium.

In the Bobcats last meeting with the Jaguars, Texas State fell in 17-0 hole and was unable to climb out as South Alabama rolled in a 38-21 win.

The defeat singled the end of the Jake Spavital era at Texas State, who was unable to secure the sixth wins to clinch bowl eligibility in his fourth season in San Marcos.

Kickoff for Texas State-South Alabama is slated for 6 p.m. Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.

The game will also be televised on NFL Network.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc