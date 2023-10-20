FRIDAY FOOTBALL PREVIEW

San Marcos continues to search for their first win of the season as the Rattlers end a three-game road to return back to Toyota Rattler Stadium in a critical district showdown with the Converse Judson Rockets.

With the Rattlers playing their first home game since Sept. 15, Head Coach John Walsh is excited to be playing in front of the home crowd.

“We are definitely looking forward to it,” Walsh said. “We are glad to be at home. The last two weeks, on film, we are playing better football though the score hasn’t told the story. I feel like our team the way they have practice has the momentum on their side.”

The Rattlers are coming off a 45-6 loss to Cibolo Steele while the Rockets are coming off a stunning loss to Clemens 24-17.

Despite San Marcos 0-2 district record, the Rattlers have taken significant steps forward in their progression.

“We have improved in several places,” Walsh said. “When you watch our schemes on offense and defense, the kids are executing and getting where they are supposed to be. We are also playing a lot more physical football than earlier in the year.”

In the last meeting between San Marcos and Judson, the Rockets knocked off the Rattlers in a high-scoring affair, 5535.

Judson comes into tonight’s showdown with a 2-5 record with wins over Hutto and San Antonio East Central.

The Rockets losses include San Antonio Johnson, Austin Westlake, Pflugerville Weiss, Midland Legacy and the aforementioned Clemens.

The Rockets are led by quarterback Elijah Favele who has passed for 1,215 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Leading receiver for the Rockets is Kenyon Smith with 17 catches for 243 yards.

Kickoff for San Marcos and Judson is set for 7:30 p.m. at Toyota Rattler Stadium in San Marcos.

