FRIDAY FOOTBALL PREVIEW

Sun Belt West Division lead on the line as Texas State hosts Troy for Homecoming

Division titles and history are on the line as the Texas State Bobcats host the Troy Trojans for Homecoming weekend.

While the main focus will be the showdown between the best offense in the conference in Texas State and the best defense in the conference in Troy, the battle between the Texas State defense and the Troy offense is the focus for Head Coach G.J. Kinne.

“They are really well coached,” Kinne said. “[Offensive Coordinator] Joe Craddock does an unbelievable job. He’s somebody that I’ve worked with and a really good friend of mine. I know he will have those guys ready.”

The Trojans are headed up by running back Kimani Vidal, who leads the nation in rushing with 154 carries for 951 yards and six touchdowns.

Troy is also led by quarterback Gunnar Watson who has passed for 1,766 yards along with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions.

With the combination of Watson and Vidal, the Bobcat defense will have their hands full.

“I think their quarterback is really smart,” Kinne said. “He knows exactly what he is doing on each and every play. ... With their coach being a defensive head coach they are a run first, play action team. They are physical and tough.”

While the Trojans rushing offense has been their bread and butter, it’s the passing game that has Kinne most concerned.

“The misconception obviously is, yes, they want to run the ball,” Kinne said. “That’s their identity, but I think their wide receivers and what their quarterback can do through the air, is something we have to prepare for. Those receivers are unbelievable. ... It’s going to be a tough battle for us.”

This will be the 14th alltime meeting between the Bobcats and the Trojans, making Troy Texas State’s second most played opponent.

Both teams were previously members of the Southland Conference as the Trojans were footballonly members from 19962000.

The Trojans lead the all time series 13-1, with the Bobcats lone victory coming in 1997, where a then Southwest Texas State upset the 7th ranked Troy Trojans, 31-17.

In the last two showdowns, Troy escaped with the win, with 2022 ending 17-14 and 2021 ending 31-28.

History will also be on the line for the Bobcats as Texas State looks to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2014, and will look to qualify for the program’s first-ever bowl game.

With this weekend being homecoming, Texas State will also wear Southwest Texas throwbacks for the first time since 2018.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc