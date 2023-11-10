FRIDAY FOOTBALL PREVIEW

Fresh off their historic win against Georgia Southern, Texas State was back on the gridiron looking to add on to their win totals as the Bobcats make the long trip to Conway, South Carolina to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Though Head Coach G.J. Kinne was proud of the historic victory, the team is now ready and re-focused on the tough road trip against one of the top programs in the conference.

“It was a really good win of the program,” Kinne said. “But that’s over. ... We flushed that. I thought we had a pretty good practice. [Coastal] does a lot offensively that you got to prepare for defensively.”

Coastal Carolina enters their showdown having started three different quarterbacks in the past three games due to the injury bug.

Starting quarterback and reigning player of the year Grayson McCall was diagnosed with a severe concussion while backup quarterback Jarrett Guest was out last week with an undisclosed injury.

Despite the injuries, the Chanticleers have rattled off three wins and currently sit second place in the Sun Belt East Division.

“Credit their staff first and foremost,” Kinne said. “(It’s impressive) when you lose a three-time player of the year and still go out there and win games without him. They have a really good coaching staff and [I] think very highly of those guys.”

Though McCall was ruled out of this week’s game, Kinne mentioned the struggle of preparing for multiple quarterbacks.

“You are always going to tailor your offense to your quarterback,” Kinne said. “So it’s going to be a little bit different with each quarterback. Obviously you see the last quarterback go out there and rush for 170 yards and throw for 180 is pretty impressive.”

Texas State is looking to win their seventh game for the first time since 2014 while also looking for their first win over Coastal Carolina since 2017.

The Bobcats are 1-3 against the Chanticleers all time with Coastal winning the last three match-ups.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. with the game being streamed on ESPN+.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc