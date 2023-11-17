FRIDAY FOOTBALL PREVIEW

Texas State and Arkansas State look to add another chapter in their growing rivalry as the Bobcats and the Red Wolves renew hostilities this Saturday.

As the Bobcats look to be back in the win column, the message Head Coach G.J. Kinne has laid out for the team is to continue to play for one another.

“This team is tough,” Kinne said. “Every Saturday they come out there and they are going to be the more physical team. These guys fight their butts off and care about each other. We have to continue that trend of playing for each other. That’s the message for this week is to play for these seniors and get some momentum going.”

The Red Wolves are led by freshman quarterback Jaylen Raynor who helped save Arkansas State’s season following a 0-2 start, as the offense was held to just three points in both losses.

With Raynor taking over the reigns at Arkansas State, the Red Wolves sit with a 5-5 record, collecting wins over Southern Miss, Louisiana Monroe and Louisiana, while passing for 1,834 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“He is really good,” Kinne said. “He can run the ball a little bit, but he’s a passer. He hurts you with his arm and kills you with his legs. ... [Arkansas State] does a good job playing to his strengths.”

The history of the Texas State-Arkansas State series dates back to 2013 when the Bobcats joined the Sun Belt Conference.

Both Arkansas State and Texas State have both gone under similar transitions with both schools competing at the FCS level while also adjusting to drastic name changes, with Arkansas State changing from Indians to Red Wolves and Texas State moving on from Southwest Texas State.

Since 2013, both the Bobcats and the Red Wolves have played 10 consecutive times with Arkansas State leading the series at 6-4.

However, Texas State has recent history on their side with the Bobcats winning three consecutive games in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

In the last meeting between Texas State and Arkansas State, the Bobcats outlasted the Red Wolves on a cold and rainy night, as kicker Seth Keller booted a 29-yard field goal with two seconds left in the game to give the 'Cats a 1613 win.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

