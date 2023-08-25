Game Preview San Marcos vs Hutto

Game: San Marcos @ Hutto Tonight: 8 p.m.

History: Hutto leads overall series, 1-0.

Last Meeting: Hutto jumped out to a 31-14 first half lead and never looked back, en route to a 46-21 win.

Players to know: Hutto Quarterback Will Hammond: One of the top QB prospects in the state. The Texas Tech-commit threw for 2,763 yards and 30 touchdowns in the 2022 season.

Keys to the Game: Offensive Firepower-The Hippos will be all about offense with several key players from last year’s team who averaged 35.4 points per game. However, the Rattlers will not be short on offensive firepower, too, with San Marcos using a powerful offensive lineman and a talented skill group. If the Rattlers can match the Hippos blow for blow on offense, while the defense can make a couple of key stops, San Marcos will be in good position to take the season opener.