Game Preview Texas State vs Arkansas State

Game: Texas State @ Arkansas State Saturday 2:30 pm (ESPN+)

History: Arkansas State leads all time series 6-4

Last Meeting: Running back Lincoln Pare, who transferred from Arkansas State, rushed for 75 yards and a one touchdown and Seth Keller kicked a game-winning 29-yard field goal in the Bobcats 16-13 win over the Red Wolves.

Memorable Moments: In the highest scoring game of the series, quarterback Brady McBride threw for 443 yards and five touchdowns while Calvin Hill scored the game-winning touchdown with 34 seconds left in the game, as Texas State won their first game over Arkansas State since 2014 in a thrilling 47-45 win.

Keys to the Game: The Red Wolves offense runs through Jaylen Raynor. Raynor has been a spark plug to Arkansas State’s success and will continue to do so in the future as the Red Wolves edge closer to their sixth win. Though it will be a tough task, if the Bobcats can slow down Raynor, Texas State can nail win No. 7.