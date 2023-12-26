Game Preview Texas State vs Rice

Game: First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs Rice 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

History: Series is tied at 2-2.

Last Meeting: Texas State, then Southwest Texas State, battled Rice in the fourth game for the Bobcats in the 1987 season. The Bobcats were unable to overcome five fumbles in the game as the Owls came away with the 38-28 win.

Memorable Moments: In the first ever meeting between teams of the Southwest Conference and the Gulf Star Conference, Texas State stunned Rice 31-6 behind running back Roy Jackson who rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns.

Keys to the Game: It’s the moment Texas State has been waiting for since making the jump to FBS. Playing in their first bowl game. With massive Texas State crowd on tap for the bowl game, emotions will be running high for this historic moment. If the Bobcats can capitalize on this, Texas State will be celebrating their first ever bowl game win.