GI Forum Firecracker Golf Tournament Classic returns to San Marcos

On Monday, July 5, the American GI Forum of San Marcos Men Chapter will be having its 21st annual Veterans/Scholarship Fundraiser with the “Firecracker Golf Tournament Classic.” The popular July Independence Day weekend tournament event will be held at the Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle on Monday, July 5, commencing with a patriotic salute and a shotgun start at 8 a.m. for participating players. The tournament format is a three-person scramble with team handicap consisting of male or female players.

As of Friday, June 25, the chapter has registered 16 teams and is considered full. Any additional single player or teams will be placed on waitlist.

For tournament information, you can contact Tournament Director Jesse Sanchez at 512-665-0881 or email at smagiforum@gmail.com of available entry. Proceeds of the tournament will be used for granting assistance to Veterans and Scholarships in the San Marcos area. The San Marcos Chapter recently awarded $6,000 in scholarships to 10 San Marcos High School graduates. This annual event would not be possible without the loyal local sponsors that continue to support us year after year. We are grateful for all who participate in so many ways.

Submitted by Jesse Sanchez, SMAGIF Scholarship Chairman