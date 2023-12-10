Gifts for runner in your life

It is getting close to Christmas and I usually write a column for individuals that have a running partner or friend that exchanges gifts. It is still two weeks away and I know some people wait until the time to buy a gift is only two days away. I knew one person that waited until Christmas Eve to buy a gift. The only downside to that is the gift idea you had in mind may be sold out or if you wait until Christmas Eve the store may close early. If the gift needs to be mailed you have five days to buy the gift, wrap the gift, wrap the gift for mailing, and to stand in line with all the other people that waited to mail the gift.

The most useful gift for a runner is a new pair of running shoes. If you know the brand name, the size the runner wears, and where this shoe is sold shoes are a welcome gift. Shoes are an expensive gift these days and if you find a bargain price for an off brand shoe there is a good chance the shoe will be worn for yard work instead of running. The standard brands of Nike, New Balance, and Asics are always a safe bet for a shoe. There are several new brands now that runners are buying and if you are not sure about the quality of the shoe a little research is needed. Talking with other runners that have tried the new brand or a cross country coach at the local school is a good start. Just be cautious about buying shoes as most runners have a favorite brand and style that they like and some other brand may not be the shoe they will wear. If all else fails, a gift certificate for a pair of shoes is always a safe buy.

Running apparel is another gift that is needed. This choice can be an inexpensive pair of running shorts to a very expensive running suit with rain resistant jacket and pants. If the weather is on the cold side this year some runners still wear the tight fitting pants. The legs do not feel the cold as much as the arms and chest area so check the color, style, and if the runner wears tights. A nice stocking stuffer is a wool cap to keep the head warm. The watch style knit cap is in style for almost every person during the cold, and even the not so cold, days. Another stocking stuffer is a pair of gloves or mittens as the hands get cold easily. Gloves are a good bet versus mittens as it allows the runner the ability to tie their shoes or pick up loose change they may see on the road when running. Mittens are warmer but do not seem as popular as gloves. There are some expensive thermal fabric gloves that are made for outdoor activities and good for runners. I personally liked the cotton yellow work gloves you can buy at hardware or lumber stores. The gloves were soft and warm and in cold weather when the nose starts to run they make a nice soft hanky.

If you are going to be in an area of the country where the weather is very cold like a Midwest or northern state a face covering is nice. The running masks are a little different from the masks people wore during the pandemic in that they have an opening by the mouth for breathing. I tried wearing a running mask on a visit to North Dakota and wanted to experience running in below zero temperatures. It did the job of keeping the cold frigid air out of my lungs but periodically I needed to pull it down and get a little more air for a breath or two. The one item I needed was a headband right above the eyebrows as between the below zero temperature and the wind chill from running that spot hurt. Another tip if you run in temperatures that could be sure the wool cap covers your ears. Frozen and frostbitten ears hurt when they start to thaw out – lesson from experience on that point.

There are items that are beneficial for runners other than shoes and clothes. There are times when the weather prevents running outdoors. That is when a treadmill or stationary bike comes in handy. These items have a wide range of prices and will depend on the ‘frills’ included on the machine. A stair master machine is another good gift for a runner. In the spring when the races start up again a Stairmaster workout will make some of those hills on the course an easy climb.

When people think of running the focus is usually on the legs. The arms also play an important role in running. A pair of light dumbbells or rubber cables to build up the biceps is not a bad gift.

Remember the increase in arm strength is for a runner and not a bodybuilder. It doesn’t seem like the arms are used that much in running but keeping the arms bent and moving in a marathon for the average runner is around four hours.

Arm strength at that point helps keep the legs moving.