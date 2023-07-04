A HAYS COUNTY TRADITION

One of the longest ongoing traditions in Hays County took place over the weekend as the 77th Wimberley VFW Rodeo helped celebrate the Fourth of July weekend.

With origins as farback as 1935, the Wimberley VFW Rodeo attracts many guests and visitors from across the state and even the country to watch the best cowboys and cowgirls perform on what is known as the wildest show on dirt.

With the VFW Rodeo being produced by Beau Davis Productions, the crowds were not disappointed as this year saw some of the toughest broncos, bulls and steers take on the strongest and wisest constants from across the state in hopes of bringing home a big paycheck.

As always, the crowds were entertained by the Rodeo Hall of Famer Leon Coffee, who brought his own style of humor and flair to the rodeo festivities.

