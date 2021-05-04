HCCS brings home gold in girls’ discus at TAPPS meet

Texas Association of Private Parochial Schools (TAPPS) had its state track and field meet at Midway ISD this past weekend and Lizzy Fritzler, a sophomore at Hill Country Christian School in San Marcos, took first place in the 1A girls’ discus.

Fritzler has been training and cross-training for the field events by competing on the varsity volleyball and basketball teams, going to lift at the gym with her dad, Joel Fritzler, and getting private lessons from Stephanie Crowder. At the beginning of the season, Lizzy was throwing 89 feet in discus and 26 feet, 9.25 inches in shot put, and was running a 15.11-second 100-meter dash.

Throughout the season, Fritzler worked to increase her speed and strength, as well as perfecting her throwing technique and it definitely paid off with her advancing to the state track and field meet in all three of her events.

Over the weekend, Fritzler placed fourth in the 100-meter dash, running the event in 14.88 seconds, as well as in shot put with a throw of 27 feet, 4 inches and became the state champion in discus with a throw of 95 feet, 4 inches. This made Fritzler the first student from HCCS to win the gold in a state track and field event.

“I’ve had such an incredible season, and I am so glad that I got a chance to compete against other athletes who had been working towards the same goal as I was,” Fritzler said. “I look forward to improving and returning to state for the next couple of years.”