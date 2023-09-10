Holeman captures 300th win as Bobcats shutout Texas Southern

It was a historic win for Head Coach Steve Holeman as Texas State defeated the Texas Southern Tigers 4-0 for Holeman’s 300th career win.

Having coached women’s soccer since 1993, Holeman is happy to celebrate the special accomplishment with his team.

“It feels great. Couldn’t ask to celebrate this (300 wins) with anyone else but this team,” said Holeman. “I had no idea the video was coming. And to see some of my old players, my family and my daughter here on the team, it was really special.”

Being honored with the game ball and a video presentation with former players congratulating his accomplishments, it was a moment Holeman will never forget.

“I wasn’t expecting that,” Holeman said. “I wouldn’t have know this if I didn’t go back and watch the ESPN broadcast. … I’m glad we got to do this home in San Marcos at our home field.” The Bobcats struck early in their contest against Texas Southern as defender/ forward Baily Peschel scored in the 1st minute off the assist from midfielder Madi Goss.

“I just wanted to get it [the ball] into the back of the net,” Peschel said. “Madi had played me a great ball so I wanted to get things started.”

Despite getting off to a fast start, Holeman wanted to see the team continue to put pressure on the Tigers offensively.

“We always talk about what happens after a goal is scored no matter if it comes from us or them,” Holeman said. “Those moments are critical. We just continued to press and create opportunities” Texas State finished the first half with 14 shots while limiting Texas Southern to just one.

Goss added on to the Bobcats lead late in the first half as the junior scored off the assist from freshman Victoria Meza to put Texas State up 2-0.

The offensive onslaught continued for the Bobcats as in the 60th minute, sophomore forward Mady Soumare scored on the unassisted goal beating the keeper to put Texas State up 3-0.

The goal was the second of the season for Soumare.

Halle Garcia rounded out the scoring fest for Texas State as the freshman forward/defender scored on the assist from Annabelle Fischer to close out the game at 4-0. The Bobcats finished the game with 25 shots while holding Texas Southern to only two shots.

Out of the 25 shots, 12 were on target with four reaching the back of the net.

Texas State’s hot streak continues on offense with the Bobcats also defeating the Houston Christian Huskies 3-1.

Last’s week win snapped a three game losing streak for the Bobcats who are now back to their winning ways with a little two game winning streak.

With seven goals in the past two games after being shutout in the previous three, one of the key differences for the Bobcats is being aggressive on offense to start the game.

“We’ve been coming out with intensity to start the game,” Peschel said. “We are trying to get ready for conference play so we are trying to build back up. We are at home so this was a good opportunity to learn and move forward.

With a two game winning steak on their hands, Texas State will look to extend their streak as they make to trip out to the Bayou City to battle the Houston Cougars on Sunday night in the final game before conference play.

“They are very good and it will be a good final test,” Holeman said. “I’ve always said that our non-conference play always prepares us for conference play. They (Houston) are very good and they have a new coach who has done a tremendous job of turning them around. ... It will be a big challenge for us.”

Kickoff for Houston and Texas State is tonight at 7 p.m. from the Carl Lewis International Complex in Houston.

coltonbmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc