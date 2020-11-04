Hood selected to Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team

Texas State junior forward Da’Nasia Hood was voted to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team for the 2020-21 season, the conference announced on Wednesday.

“Da’Nasia truly made a significant leap from her freshman to sophomore year as she is not only a premier shooter in the Sun Belt, but she can legitimately score in all three layers,” head coach Zenarae Antoine said in a statement. “Her hard work on and off the floor has led to this preseason accolade and I am proud of her. We are excited for the ‘next step’ in her Bobcat career this season.”

Hood was the Bobcats’ leading scorer and rebounder a year ago, averaging 13.6 points and 6.3 boards. The San Antonio Wagner graduate helped the team bounce back from an 0-8 start to Sun Belt play as a sophomore, finishing the regular season on a 6-4 run and clinching the final spot in the league tournament.

The 6-foot-1 forward is the first maroon and gold player to be named to a Preseason All-Sun Belt team since former Bobcat guards Toshua Leavitt and Brooke Holle were named to the 2018 First and Third teams, respectively.

Texas State has not released its non-conference schedule but will begin Sun Belt play on Jan. 1, 2021 when it hosts Louisiana inside Strahan Arena.

Women's Basketball Preseason Player of the Year

Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama

(#35, Sr, C - Memphis, Tenn.)

Women's Basketball Preseason All-Conference First Team

Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama

Ty'Reona Doucet, Louisiana

Alexus Dye, Troy

Aja Blount, Coastal Carolina

Savannah Jones, South Alabama

Women's Basketball Preseason All-Conference Second Team

Teal Battle, Little Rock

Pre Stanley, App State

Jasmine Robinson, Troy

Da'Nasia Hood, Texas State

Taylor Hosendove, Georgia State

Women's Basketball Preseason All-Conference Third Team

Jireh Washington, Arkansas State

Claire Chastain, UTA

Brandi Williams, Louisiana

Felmas Koranga, Troy

Katie Ferrell, UTA