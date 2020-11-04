Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Photo by Gerald Castillo

Hood selected to Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team

Wed, 11/04/2020 - 6:04pm
Texas State Women's Basketball
Drew King
Sports Editor
@drewking0222
dking@sanmarcosrecord.com
Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Texas State junior forward Da’Nasia Hood was voted to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team for the 2020-21 season, the conference announced on Wednesday.

“Da’Nasia truly made a significant leap from her freshman to sophomore year as she is not only a premier shooter in the Sun Belt, but she can legitimately score in all three layers,” head coach Zenarae Antoine said in a statement. “Her hard work on and off the floor has led to this preseason accolade and I am proud of her. We are excited for the ‘next step’ in her Bobcat career this season.”

Hood was the Bobcats’ leading scorer and rebounder a year ago, averaging 13.6 points and 6.3 boards. The San Antonio Wagner graduate helped the team bounce back from an 0-8 start to Sun Belt play as a sophomore, finishing the regular season on a 6-4 run and clinching the final spot in the league tournament.

The 6-foot-1 forward is the first maroon and gold player to be named to a Preseason All-Sun Belt team since former Bobcat guards Toshua Leavitt and Brooke Holle were named to the 2018 First and Third teams, respectively.

Texas State has not released its non-conference schedule but will begin Sun Belt play on Jan. 1, 2021 when it hosts Louisiana inside Strahan Arena.

Women's Basketball Preseason Player of the Year
Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama
(#35, Sr, C - Memphis, Tenn.)

Women's Basketball Preseason All-Conference First Team
Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama     
Ty'Reona Doucet, Louisiana     
Alexus Dye, Troy     
Aja Blount, Coastal Carolina     
Savannah Jones, South Alabama     

Women's Basketball Preseason All-Conference Second Team
Teal Battle, Little Rock
Pre Stanley, App State
Jasmine Robinson, Troy
Da'Nasia Hood, Texas State
Taylor Hosendove, Georgia State

Women's Basketball Preseason All-Conference Third Team
Jireh Washington, Arkansas State
Claire Chastain, UTA
Brandi Williams, Louisiana
Felmas Koranga, Troy
Katie Ferrell, UTA

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020