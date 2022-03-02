Hood's notches career-high 33, leads Bobcats past Jags in first round

It’d been more than two years since Texas State and South Alabama saw each other.

In their last meeting on Jan. 25, 2020, the Jaguars outscored the Bobcats 32-11 in the fourth quarter to tie the game up at the buzzer and went on to win in double overtime, 78-76. This time, though, it was the Bobcats who caught fire in the fourth.

Senior forward Da’Nasia Hood racked up a career-high 33 points to lead No. 6 seed Texas State past No. 11 seed South Alabama on Wednesday, 80-66, in the first round of the Sun Belt tournament in Pensacola, Fla.

“Last time we played, they were freshmen … (USA senior guard) Mahogany (Vaught) was a (sophomore),” Texas State head coach Zenarae Antoine said. “So I think there's a sense of we're excited, it's Sun Belt Conference, playing in the tournament, but also that it's somebody fresh. And so, we really poured a lot into the scout — and when I say 'we,' I really thought the team put a lot into the scout, really absorbing everything that we gave to them. And that was something I was honestly most looking forward to for our team is that opportunity. So that's, that's really how it played out. They did an excellent job of focusing on the scout preparation.”

Hood’s night didn’t get off to the best of starts. The San Antonio native said she felt a little cold coming out of the gates. She led the team with nine points at halftime but did it on 4-10 shooting from the field, missing both of her two 3-point attempts.

The Bobcats entered the second half up 39-28. But the lead quickly shrank as the Jaguars opened the third quarter on an 11-2 run. In the moment her team needed her most, Hood rose to the occasion, scoring on each of Texas State’s next three possessions.

Hood scored 13 points in the third quarter alone, putting the maroon and gold ahead 60-52. She added another 11 points in the final frame to seal the victory.

“My team, they always talk to me whether I'm making shots or missing. And I know I bring a lot to the game for the team,” Hood said. “So just keeping a mindset of just moving on to the next play, staying poised, staying with the team — we have that as a mindset as a team. So I think that's what helped me kind of heat up in the fourth.”

Senior guard Kennedy Taylor had a big night as well, posting 13 points, eight assists, five rebounds and five steals. Taylor’s second make of the night, a 3-pointer from the left corner assisted by senior forward Jaeda Reed, earned Taylor the 1,000th point of her career.

“In meant a lot,” Taylor said. “It's always great to know you cross a big milestone, and I'm just happy to do it with this group here in Pensacola.”

The Bobcats will get a day to rest and prepare for their next matchup. Texas State takes on No. 3 seed Louisiana on Friday at 5 p.m. The Bobcats lost to the Ragin’ Cajuns on the road on Jan. 1, 78-72, but got vengeance on Feb. 10 in a 72-71 overtime win at home. Friday’s game will break the season tie and have the most at stake.

“We needed to get knocked down a little bit and fight back. I think that's what you need,” Antoine said. “You know, we found some of that towards the end of the regular season as well. Because you need to go through things sometimes so you can get ahead. And I think that's what we were able to do.”