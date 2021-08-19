HS Countdown to Kickoff: Austin Bowie hoping to return to playoffs

Austin Bowie’s 14-year playoff streak came to an end in 2020.

The Bulldogs had made a postseason appearance every year since 2006 before getting nudged out of a spot in District 26-6A’s top four last season. The team posted a 3-5 overall record, going 3-4 in district play, including a 42-28 win over San Marcos on Nov. 19.

However, Bowie only lost 25 seniors and bring back 45 lettermen, including 16 starters — six on offense and nine on defense. The Bulldogs could be squarely back in the playoff picture.

The offense has a trio of playmakers with pedigree. Senior quarterback Diego Tello, a UTSA commit, threw for 2,109 yards and 23 touchdowns. He lost his top target from a year ago, but will have senior wideout Cash Peters, who produced 451 yards and three scores receiving. Senior running back Noah Camacho will be the top option in the backfield after rushing for 543 yards and three touchdowns.

The offensive line will need to be rebuilt, though, with most of the starters graduating.

The defense likewise has multiple playmakers coming back. Senior linebacker Saul Garcia leads the way after racking up 75 tackles. Senior Rick Mao will play in the trenches on both sides of the football. Senior Kyle Knudson and junior Aaron Gall join him on the defensive line. Senior defensive backs Jack Kimbrough, Brody Miller and Will Welch head up the secondary.

The Rattlers host Bowie inside San Marcos Toyota Rattler Stadium on Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine predicts the Dawgs to return to the playoffs, slotting them third in the district.