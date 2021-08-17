HS Countdown to Kickoff: Rattlers take on new-look Cardinals

Out of all of San Marcos’ district losses last season, none were closer than Del Valle.

The Rattlers fell to the Cardinals at home on Nov. 6, 14-7. The rest of the team’s six district losses were all decided by two touchdowns or more.

Del Valle went on to finish the year 3-6 overall and 2-5 in district play. The Cardinals lost a lot of experience in the offseason but will have a new look under head coach Bobby Acosta, who was hired away from IMG Academy.

The offense will need to find a new starting quarterback and running back. Timothy Caldwell will enter his third year on the varsity roster but will get his first opportunity to play significant snaps. Junior tailback Roberto Velasquez’s 56 carries were second-most on the team, but he only gained 115 yards, a 2.1-yard average.

The group has lots of talent at receiver, though. Junior wideout Braylon James should be a focal point of the offense — he, along with seniors Damien Jones and Trent Leary combined to catch 78 passes for 932 yards and eight touchdowns. James and Leary both had 100-yard games against San Marcos in 2020.

The defense will be leaned on while the offense’s new faces get acquainted. Senior P.J. Goode and sophomore Steven Flores will give Del Valle a strong combination on the defensive line. Senior linebacker Taj Johnson will man the middle after registering 55 tackles. And junior defensive back Lawrence Falke should be a ballhawk in the secondary again after snagging eight interceptions last season.

The Rattlers visit the Cardinals on Oct. 21 in Del Valle at 7:30 p.m. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine predicts the Cardinals to be on the cusp of reaching the playoffs, slotting them in fifth place in District 26-6A.