Johnson signs extension to remain at Texas State through 2026-27

Texas State head men’s basketball coach Terrence Johnson has been signed to a contract extension.

Johnson’s new deal now keeps him in San Marcos through the 2026-27 season. Director of Athletics Don Coryell first made the announcement in Tuesday’s episode of Texas State’s “States Up” podcast, hosted by Brant Freeman.

“I am humbled and appreciate the opportunity to be a leader of men at this great institution,” Johnson said in a statement. “Although we've had great success over the last two seasons, I still feel like there is more work to be done and we're building something special here. I'm truly thankful to President Trauth and Don for believing in me and committing to the long-term goals of the program. I'm excited to see what's in store for our program, university and community moving forward. It's a great day to be a Bobcat!”

The terms of Johnson’s contract were immediately not disclosed. Johnson’s original contract, which he signed on April 2, 2021, ran through the 2024-25 season paying him $315,000 per year along with a $50 monthly cell phone allowance and academic and athletic performance-based incentives.

Johnson received a $20,000 bonus for leading the Bobcats to a second Sun Belt regular season title and a $10,000 bonus for earning the league’s Coach of the Year honor for the second year in a row in the 2021-22 season. Through two seasons under Johnson, Texas State has gone 39-15 overall.

The head coach joined the maroon and gold staff in 2015 as an assistant under former head coach Danny Kaspar. When Kaspar stepped down from his position on Sept. 22, 2020, Johnson was named the interim head coach of the Bobcats. Johnson had his interim tag removed after leading Texas State to its first Sun Belt regular season title in 2020-21, moving into a permanent role.

“Coach Johnson is not only a great basketball coach but a tremendous leader of young men, and we are appreciative of his leadership as well as his commitment to and passion for Texas State,” Coryell said in a statement. “Over the past two years, Coach Johnson has guided our teams to historic seasons. The program is on a great trajectory, and the seasons ahead are going to be fun to watch for all of Bobcat Nation.”

The Bobcats will look to build on its success with Johnson moving forward, bringing back nine players from last year’s roster.