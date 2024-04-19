Jones takes first place at Sun Belt Championships

Texas State’s golfer Hailey Jones captured the individual championship at the Sun Belt Women’s Golf Championships becoming the first Bobcat golfer to take first in the event since Sasikarn Somboonsup in 2017 and the fifth to win the individual title.

Jones won the individual championship by shooting a 5-under 67 as Texas State clinched the No. 1 seed for the four team playoff, which was played on Thursday and finished after the time of press.

“Solid play from the whole team over the last three days,” said Par Nilsson, Texas State head coach. “Everyone contributed, and it was a great effort. Hailey was very impressive all week, but today was spectacular. The last round of 67 was as good as it gets.”

Jones started off Round 1 by shooting even par with two birdies at the 1st and 18th holes then a double bogey at the 10th hole.

In Round 2, Jones faced some struggles after three straight bogies on the ninth, tenth and eleventh holes.

But the graduate senior finished the second round strong by hitting birdies on the 13th, 16th and 18th holes to get back to even.

Entering Round 3, Jones sat in second place behind Louisiana Monroe’s Daniela Campillo trailing by one shot.

Jones started off hot with birdies on both the first and third holes to take the lead at 2-under par.

Despite Campillo's birdie at the fourth hole, Jones also scored a birdie at the fourth to keep the one shot lead.

Jones put separation between herself and Campillo with her fourth birdie of the round on the 12th hole to give the senior a two-shot lead.

Campillo cut the lead back to one-shot following a birdie on the 16th, but Jones had other plans.

Jones carded an eagle on a 16th hole to take a commanding three shot lead going into the final two holes.

Jones shot par on the 17th and 18th holes while Campillo bogeyed the 17th to seal the individual championship.

Senior Junia Gabasa tied for fifth place shooting a 1-under 71 in the third round to finish 2-over 218.

Both Jones and Gabasa were named to the all-conference team.

Texas State will advance to a four team playoff where the Bobcats will have a shot at winning their first conference championship since 2016.

The Bobcats defeated Old Dominion in the semifinals winning 3-1-1.

Texas State played Georgia Southern in the championship round in matchplay with the round ending after the Daily Record's time of press on Thursday.

