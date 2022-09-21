Katelyn Chrisman earns SBC Defensive Player of the Week

Texas State Soccer earned their first Sun Belt honors of the season on Sept. 20.

Sophomore Bobcat goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman took home the first honors of her career and the first for the maroon and gold in 2022 when the conference named her Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week. Chrisman had a career afternoon against defending regular season Sun Belt champions Arkansas State on Sept. 17, racking up nine saves throughout the match including five in the final 45 minutes of the match.

Her defense of the goalie’s box helped the Bobcats secure a 2-1 victory over the Red Wolves in Texas State’s Sun Belt conference opener. Her nine saves were the most by a Bobcat goalkeeper in the Sun Belt since 2018, and the largest amount at Bobcat Soccer Complex since 2017.

Chrisman is the fifth goalkeeper in Texas State history to earn a Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week award.

“Katelyn’s been solid. You know, she came up with some big saves and made saves when she needed to,” head coach Steve Holeman said via Texas State Athletics. “And she definitely helped us win this game. So it was nice to see her perform.”

The maroon and gold travel to Statesboro, Ga., for their second match of conference play on Sept. 22. The opening kick is slated for 6 p.m. CT.