Kaylynn Martin outwrestles her own adversity

Kaylynn Martin’s life was completely different just a few years ago — little did she know that she would make San Marcos program history by becoming one of the only wrestlers to place in the state tournament.

The sophomore took sixth place at the UIL 6A state wrestling championship on April 24. No one outside of the Moreno family had placed at the state competition before. The Morenos, as well as the Bandas, have deep roots within the program and have made history themselves. Martin looks up to both families and they’ve been helpful in her wrestling career. She’s proud of her historic accomplishment, but also gives praise to the Morenos and the Bandas.

“You always hear about the Morenos or the Bandas in this sport,” Martin said. “They’re really good, they deserve it, and me placing just makes me feel so good about myself.”

Martin’s moment on the podium was a highlight of a life that’s been filled with adversity. When she was only in kindergarten, her mother came into the room and told her and her three brothers some news that would change their lives forever.

“I can’t do this anymore,” Martin’s mother said. “I have to go.”

From then on, it was just Martin, her brothers and their father. They lived in Kansas with her grandparents and other family members. When her grandparents passed away, Martin and the rest of her immediate family moved to Texas. They moved around multiple times and lived with various people from their family.

Another bomb was dropped on the Martins while they were living in Smithville: Kaylynn’s father was diagnosed with throat cancer.

He started receiving treatment and they moved down to San Marcos. Martin said everything was good, despite her father being sick. But when she reached sixth grade, her older brother started getting in trouble, which took a toll on the whole family. It got to a point where Martin and her brothers were placed with Child Protective Services.

Martin and her younger brother, Zech, went to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, a residential community in Amarillo dedicated to helping at-risk children. They spent a year and a half there before they were reunited with their father. Kaylynn couldn’t describe it as anything other than “heaven on earth.” She grew closer to God, met many people that became family and that’s where she found a passion for the sport of wrestling.

“It was the best thing for us,” Kaylynn said. “It just helped us in so many ways. That’s when my brother got on the wrestling team and then I was like ‘Oh my gosh, this looks so fun!’”

Some of Kaylynn’s close friends from the Boys Ranch brought her to a wrestling practice one day and they wanted her to join. They told her to go put some shoes on and she stepped onto the mat. She was scared at first, but Kaylynn shined at her first practice, pinning one of the boys. That’s when she decided she wanted to pursue wrestling.

The sport has been an escape for Kaylynn and helped her release built-up stress and anger. It’s been especially helpful this past year because Zech left to go live with their uncle in Tennessee. They have a close relationship and had been together the whole journey through CPS and the Boys Ranch, so that change was difficult for Kaylynn.

“That was heartbreaking,” Kaylynn said. “He’s the one I went through so much with … I basically raised him. He was that one person to cheer for me in wrestling last year when I did it. My family didn’t go watch and he was the only one there … and I was the only one there for him to sit there and watch him play football.”

Even though she’s faced many hardships, Kaylynn has kept a positive attitude and continues to never give up. She certainly kept that demeanor throughout every aspect of the wrestling season. From training to the state tournament, she always worked hard and went above and beyond. She received support from her teammates, and the Moreno family has played a huge role in her life.

It all started after she moved back to San Marcos in Dec. 2018, when the Morenos began giving Kaylynn rides to practices and school. From there, they helped her with training outside of school. She originally wrestled in the 110-pound weight class, but Kaylynn wanted to move down to the 102-pound class because she thought that would be the best for herself. She was dedicated to this goal and put in the work to achieve it. The Morenos helped her with a nutrition plan and she utilized their home gym. Kaylynn has become a part of their family and she says it’s been a “blessing from God.”

“They’ve been helping me out like emotionally, and just everything,” Kaylynn said. “They also have a gym in their garage, which is so helpful, and they can help me on my diet plans … they’re just like a family to me.”

“I kind of idolize her,” said Gianna Moreno, the UIL 6A 138-pound girls champion. “She’s just amazing to me. The first time I met her, she was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re Gianna Moreno! I know who you are, my coach talks about you.’ I was like, ‘Aw, she’s so cute,’ and so right after I saw her jump in the track meet. She jumped further than I did whenever I was in track, and my mouth dropped … she kind of drives me and helps me get things done.”

Kaylynn was an undefeated district champion this year and she wanted to continue her streak of reaching regionals. She ended up in third place, but she was still able to secure her ticket to the state championship and had a record of 8-1.

The day of the tournament started off like normal. They weighed in, took a nap, warmed up and listened to music. Kaylynn won her first match, but she still had nerves afterwards. She had to face the No. 1-ranked girl in her weight class, junior Eliana Martinez from Allen, in the second match. Kaylynn was defeated, but she didn’t get pinned — something no one else in her weight class was able to accomplish.

Kaylynn had time to reflect and gather herself before her first match in the consolation bracket, she relaxed and started listening to country music. The song that pumped her up was “American Country Love Song” by Jake Owen. Typically people don’t listen to this genre of music when they want to get hyped up, but it worked for Kaylynn. She was ready to go and she took the mat.

She won her first two matches before falling in the third and taking sixth place. Kaylynn was disappointed, but overall was happy that she was able to place. She finished the 2020-21 season with a record of 11-3 and improved her career record to 26-11.

Head coach Garvin Smith recognizes the intensity that Kaylynn brings to the team and has seen leadership qualities in her. He believes she has what it takes to bring home a state championship in the future.

“She’s a really great kid and works extremely hard,” Smith said. “She’s pretty much picked up the torch and I expect great things from her for the next two years … she brings intensity to the team and practice. It’s hard to get anybody to bring that intensity. If we can see a state championship out of Kaylynn, it’d be a great thing, and she definitely has the ability to do so.”

Kaylynn has beaten adversity time and time again, and she continues to stay on her feet and push forward. She’s determined to accomplish her goals and make a name for herself.

“Reflecting back on everything, I’m very proud of myself,” Kaylynn said. “I got way better from last year, which was my ultimate goal. My goal for next year is to win state, and it’s going to happen.”