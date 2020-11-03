Keller named Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week

Redshirt sophomore kicker Seth Keller was named the Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

During the first quarter of Texas State’s 44-34 home loss to Louisiana, the Bobcats lined up to take a 29-yard field goal on fourth down. The maroon and gold faked the play, though, lateraling the ball to Keller, who ran it in for a 12-yard touchdown for the team’s first score of the game. The kicker went on to make all four of his PAT attempts in the game.

The Colleyville native has connected on four of his five field goal attempts this season, his longest coming from 41 yards out. He has also yet to miss an extra point this year, going 18-18. It’s the first Sun Belt weekly award of Keller’s career and the first of the season for the team.

Texas State (1-7, 1-3 Sun Belt) will host Appalachian State (4-1, 2-0) on Saturday inside Bobcat Stadium at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+.