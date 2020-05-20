Lady Rattlers Basketball receive end-of-year honors

The San Marcos girls’ basketball team doled out their end-of-year awards on Sunday.

Junior guard Kayla Presley was named MVP and Defensive Player of the Year after leading the Lady Rattlers with 113 steals, 93 assists and shooting 77.4% from the free throw line.

Junior forward Faith Phillips was named the squad’s Offensive Player of the Year after posting a team-high 362 points and 241 rebounds.

Senior and sophomore guards Miranda Lamb and Angelina Sotelo, respectively, were named co-recipients of San Marcos’ Fighting Heart Award. Lamb was also recognized with an Academic Excellence laurel, achieving a 3.97 GPA, while Sotelo was also named Sixth Woman of the Year. Senior forward Grace Latham was honored for leading the team with 57 blocks, as was sophomore guard Vivian Hernandez for leading the team with 25 3-pointers.