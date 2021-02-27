Lady Rattlers earn win over Austin Akins on Senior Night

High school holds a number of different memories and experiences, which can include prom, homecoming and learning to drive. Although, if you’re a student-athlete, you can have a completely different adventure that includes wins, losses and playoffs. Senior Night is an event to celebrate, and the San Marcos seniors are going to remember this one.

The Lady Rattlers defeated theAustin Akins Eagles, 1-0, at San Marcos Toyota Rattler Stadium on Friday, where they celebrated Senior Night. It marks the second district win for the Lady Rattlers.

San Marcos (5-4, 2-4 district) came out hot and stayed on top of the ball. The team was communicating well on the field, and senior Arianna DeLeon was able to score within five minutes of the start of the game.

“Arianna played better, this is one of her better games,” head coach Jason Carnley said. “She moved around a lot, she got a lot more touches. She finished and got us a goal. I’m very pleased with her, and that’s her job, to score those goals.”

DeLeon came into the game wanting to show not only her team, but her family, that she’s able to help her team be successful.

“Coming into the game, I was pretty nervous,” DeLeon said. “It being senior night and everything, I was really confident. I mean, I had my family here. I just wanted to come out and show Coach that I’m capable of doing everything that he’s wanting me to do. I’m really glad we came out with the win.”

Within a few minutes of DeLeon scoring the goal, junior Soriah Banda had a shot attempt of her own, but it went wide to the right. Throughout the first half, Banda had multiple looks at the goal, but none made it to the back of the net.

During the second half of the game, both teams were playing physical and attacking the ball. Multiple players were pushing into each other with great force and kept bumping heads.

Senior Izabella Olivo had a few shot attempts in the final half, and she nearly scored with less than 10 minutes left in the game, but the shot went over the top of the crossbar.

In the end, the Lady Rattlers were able to hold off the Eagles (1-6, 0-6 district).

Even though his team secured a win, Carnley said that they needed to stay consistent throughout the entire game.

“We started off really fast, really aggressive and really quick,” Carnley said. “We got a goal in and we started sitting back then. We gotta attack the whole game, that’s something we’re gonna work on, finish what we started.”

The Lady Rattlers faced the Austin Maroons on Saturday at 10:45 a.m. at San Marcos Toyota Rattler Stadium, the match ending after press time. Carnley hopes his team will play even better.

“We’re playing a very tough Austin team. So if we do this, plus some, maybe we can come out with something on top.”