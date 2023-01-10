Lady Rattlers look for a bounce back year

After last season saw San Marcos win only three games, the Lady Rattlers looking to strike back toward their goal of making the playoffs.

This season, the Lady Rattlers and head coach Kassi Hormuth have already surpassed last season’s win total of three games with a good tournament showing at La Porte and a win over Lockhart on Jan. 3.

“We are definitely off to a good start,” Hormuth said. “We won three of our four games in the last tournament we played at and then one another game prior to that. We are excited to get off to a great start and we hope to continue that.”

During the offseason, Hormuth wanted to focus more on the team’s soccer skills.

“We did a lot more prep work in the preseason,” Hormuth said. “We worked more on ball skills where last year we were evenly working on strength and conditioning and soccer. We just needed to focus on soccer, building up that skill, and team chemistry.”

With one the goals for this season being the postseason, Hormuth also had the team focus on doing basic skills correctly.

“Our main goal for the seniors this year was to make the playoffs,” Hormuth said. “In doing that, we started with getting back to basics and doing the little things right. We built from there and after we split into teams, we continued to stretch that goal daily and make the others count. Even in the little days where we are just recovering and stretching, we need to do them right because it all matters at the end. We need to make every day count and take advantage of every opportunity in a unique way. We are just trying to utilize and make the most out of every moment.”

With this being Hormuth’s second season in charge, the difference between last year and this year has been significant.

“It feels like a different team,” Hormuth said. “We lost 10 seniors last year so it’s hard to compare the groups. This group is getting used to my coaching style and play, while last year was my first year so a lot of the players were used to the previous coach so it was an adaptation and changing year. Now it feels like everyone is on the same page with the same goals.”

Just as the players continue to grow, Hormuth herself continues to grow as a coach.

“The one thing I learned from last year was being adaptable,” Hormuth said. “Each game, player, and situation is different. I’m still learning every single day so being able to recognize that, roll with the punches, making changes when needed and recognize when things are going right. I think I’m a lot more organized this year than last year which is helpful for our girls. I’m always trying to be honest with the girls when I make a mistake.”

One of the key players for this year’s team has been senior captain Sadie Helgeson.

“Sadie Helgeson, who is on our back line, has stepped up in a phenomenal way,” Hormuth said. “She is a senior captain now and a big presence on the back line. She is communicative, not hesitant, and is just a phenomenal leader.”

Another key player is senior captain Kaya Jensen who has not only been a contributing member on the field but off the field as well.

“Kaya was great for us last year and has continued so this year,” Hormuth said. “She is that workhorse in the middle. She leads by actions and does what she is told. She is a really good communicator between me and the team. She lets me know what the team needs and what I need from the team. She has helped build that bridge.”

San Marcos’ third captain senior goalkeeper Caitlin Tims has been holding her own in goal this season, allowing one goal in the past three games.

“Caitlin Tims is our other captain on goal,” Hormuth said. “She was great last year and continues to go a great job for us this year.”