Lady Rattlers win third-straight match, sweep Patriots 3-0

With just two matches remaining before their district opener, the Lady Rattlers extended their winning streak to three in a row.

San Marcos cruised against Veterans Memorial including a straight-set victory to cap off the night. The purple and white outscored the Patriots 75 to 49 including a dominant second set that saw Veterans Memorial score just 12 points. The Lady Rattlers closed out the third set scoring the last 8 out of 10 points including an impressive serving clinic from senior defensive specialist Nayeli Grandos. Grandos totaled two aces throughout the run, while San Marcos pulled out the final set 25-17.

Despite the victory, the purple and white preached that there was room for improvement postgame. The Lady Rattlers found themselves making several unforced errors revolving around hitting and positioning during the match. Head coach Megann Ollett understands the team has potential, however, she would like to see several changes heading into district play.

“We need to take care of some of the little stuff,” Ollett said. “We can be good. But if we lose points on unforced errors, it’s (not ideal). We had too many missed serves and (were) out of rotations. (We need to be) taking care of the ball and being dedicated. (We’ve) even (learned) that we have to have game day rituals because (we) need to respect every opponent (we) have.”

Senior setter Ruby Gordon and senior middle blocker Liana Guerra understand what is expected of the team and understand things need to get fixed during future matches.

“I know for a majority of the team — we definitely know our potential,” said Gordon. “We for sure weren’t focused, but we were able to get it done even though none of us were playing our best—”

“That is not the skill level that we know that we can be (at),” Guerra added. “And just for us to push through (is good), (but) we still have a lot of things to work on.”

Ollett believes the purple and white must improve their offense to accomplish the goals they want to this season. The Lady Rattlers’ head coach also thinks improving passes will give the team an increase in offensive production.

“(We need to be) mixing up our offense, we’re still pretty bland in my opinion,” Ollett said. “I would like to see them kind of move the ball around (more), but (also) get better passes so that we know when we’re moving the ball around, (we) open up some stuff for the (outside) hitters, instead of staying so traditional.”

The Lady Rattlers will get a rest day on Sept. 9 before returning to action on Sept. 13 against Austin St. Michael’s. San Marcos will be on the road for their final two non-district matches before hosting Schertz Clemens on Sept. 13. The purple and white are seeking their third-straight playoff appearance and their first under Ollett in District 27-6A.