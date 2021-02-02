Lady Texans close out week on high note

The Wimberley Lady Texans basketball team split their district slate last week with a 49-36 loss to Boerne and a 74-17 win over rival Canyon Lake.

Wimberley evens out their record to 11-11 overall and 4-2 in the district standings.

The Tuesday night game for Wimberley saw the Lady Texans battle the 9th ranked Boerne Lady Greyhounds in a game to determine sole possession of second place in the district.

The 1st quarter saw both the Lady Hounds and the Lady Texans fight in an intense defensive battle with neither team giving the other an edge. After hitting a buzzer-beating layup, the Lady Hounds took a 14-11 lead.

The battle continued into the second quarter as the fierce fight between Wimberley and Boerne raged on. After the Lady Texans trailed to just 18-14 to the Lady Hounds, Boerne then went on a 9-4 run to take a 27-18 lead into halftime.

Entering the third quarter, Boerne continued the run during the period as the Lady Hounds pushed the run-up to 19-4 to take a commanding 37-18 lead.

Not giving up, the Lady Texans went on a 7-0 run to end the third quarter as Wimberley trailed Boerne 41-25.

Though the Lady Texans outscored Boerne 11-8 in the fourth quarter, it was the Lady Hounds who came out on top and defeated Wimberley 49-36 to secure second place in the district for the time being.

The top scorer for the Lady Texans was sophomore Emily Thames with nine points followed by Junior Alex Rushing with eight.

The Wimberley Lady Texans finished up the week with a road trip over to Canyon Lake to battle arch-rival Lady Hawks at the start of the second round of district round-robin play.

The Lady Texans crunched down on the Lady Hawks offense as the Wimberley defense pitched a shut-out on Canyon Lake to take a commanding 17-0 lead heading into the second quarter.

While the Canyon Lake offense got turned around in the second quarter, it was the Wimberley offense that turned the heated more as the Lady Texans scored 19 points. Heading into halftime, Wimberley took a 36-10 lead.

The third quarter was much of the same as the Wimberley offense continued to pour it on the Canyon Lake defense scoring another 19 points while the defense held the Lady Hawks to just six points.

Going into the final quarter of play, the Lady Texans led the Lady Hawks 56-16.

Wimberley closed out the game by outscoring Canyon Lake 19-1 in the fourth quarter to secure the 74-17 victory.

The leading scorer for the Lady Texans was Junior Brooke Burcham with 20 points while Thames and Makenzie Haston came in second with 10 points each.

The Lady Texans will square off with the Bandera Lady Bulldogs Tuesday night at home in an important district clash that can seal up at least a third-place finish for Wimberley before traveling to Fredericksburg to take the #3 ranked Lady Billies.