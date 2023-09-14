Lady Texans fall to Davenport in key battle of Top 10 teams

In a state-ranked top 10 showdown between district rivals, the Wimberley Lady Texans fell to the Davenport Lady Wolves 3-0 (2225, 19-25, 23-25).

The loss snapped a 11game winning streak for the Lady Texans.

Wimberley found themselves in a hole early in the first set as the Lady Wolves jumped out to a 6-0 lead.

The Lady Texans responded by going on a 10-1 run to take a 10-7 lead.

Davenport battled back and soon both teams were tied up at 14-14.

The Lady Wolves responded with a short 4-0 run to put themselves ahead of Wimberley, 1814.

The run was enough for Davenport as Wimberley was unable to recapture the lead, as the Lady Wolves took the first set, 25-22.

The second set was a competitive back and forth as both teams traded the lead.

Late in the set, both the Lady Wolves and the Lady Texans were all tied up at 17-17.

Davenport once again took advantage by going on a 7-1 run to put the Lady Wolves at set point 24-18 before winning the second set at 25-19.

In the pivotal third set, Wimberley roared out to the lead at 4-1.

But a 4-1 by the Lady Wolves tied the game up at 5-5.

Both teams traded the lead once more, as the game remained tied at 1212.

A 5-0 run by the Lady Wolves had Davenport up at 17-13.

The Lady Texans responded with a 8-1 run and soon were closing in on the third set at 21-18.

Davenport battled back once more as both teams found themselves tied at 23-23.

In the final moments, the Lady Wolves outscored Wimberley 2-0 to seal the sweep of the Lady Texans, winning the third set, 2523.

Junior Laney Hennessee led Wimberley in kills with 17, followed by sophomore Addison Parks with seven. Sophomore Cameron Thames was third in kills with seven.

Senior Jesse Weeks led the team in assists with 17, followed by Skylar Herring with nine.

Thames and Parks along with senior Kenslee Brown led the team in blocks with three apiece.

Wimberley will look to be back in the win column as the Lady Texans will take on Bandera this Friday.

