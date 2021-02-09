Lady Texans look to capture first bi-district title in five years

The Wimberley Lady Texans basketball team closed out the regular season last week going 2-1 to close out a 13-13 overall record along with a 6-4 district record.

Wimberley came away with two wins over the Davenport Lady Wolves (69-27) and Bandera Lady Bulldogs (73-44) with the win over the Lady Wolves coming on a senior night while the loss comes off a defeat from the Boerne Lady Hounds (68-46).

The senior night was noteworthy as the Texans celebrated not only for seniors Ryhan Masur and Carson Crowder but for Crowder’s return on the court for a brief moment despite an ACL tear early in the season while scoring four points.

For the Lady Texans, they clinched their best regular season and district record since the 2015-2016 season which saw the team win the district championship and win the Bi-District championship.

While the Lady Texans battled adversity all season from the Pandemic to losing Crowder from an ACL tear and playing with two tops ranked in the top ten, for Head Basketball coach Caleb Hall, this has been an accumulation of an entire team’s hard work.

“We worked extremely hard to get to this point,” Hall said. “The girls made my job easier this year. They have a desire to win and they hate to lose. There hasn’t been a lot of coaching on my part this season. The girls are in it and they are ready”.

“It is exciting to see in a long time to have more wins in district than losses,” Hall continued to say. “I’m really excited for this group of girls to accomplish that and it’s well deserved.”

Now the team will prepare for a bi-district matchup with the Cuero Lady Gobblers who won a tiebreaker game against La Vernia for second place.

The Lady Texans played the Lady Gobblers early in the regular season as Wimberley came out with a 46-40 win at home.

A win for the Wimberley Lady Texans will accumulate in the first bi-district win for the team since 2016.

“In order to get that first bi-district win”, Hall said. “It’s going to come down to playing the kind of basketball we’ve been playing. If we play and fight as we have been in these last few games, we are going to be in good shape. I’m not about who we’re going to play, we are just going to see how we play.”

As of this writing, the team has not decided on a time or date for the playoff game.